FILE - New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) receives a pass during the second half of Game 1 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. A person familiar with the situation says McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million contract extension that runs through the 2025-2026 season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Pelicans have not announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. (AP Photo/Matt York, File