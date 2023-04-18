FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) makes a touchdown catch over Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game on Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams are in the process of trading Robinson and a seventh-round to Pittsburgh in exchange for a seventh-round pick, according to a source with knowledge of the pending agreement. The deal is pending Robinson passing a physical in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.