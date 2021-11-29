FILE - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 in Anaheim, Calif. Right-hander Cobb is close to finalizing an agreement with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Cobb still must pass a physical to complete the deal.