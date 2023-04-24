FILE - Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, April 24, 2023. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.