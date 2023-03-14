FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) scores a touchdown on a 2-yard pass reception against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the situation says New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has agreed to a new one-year contract worth between $10 million and $15 million for the 2023 season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 because the new agreement has not been announced.