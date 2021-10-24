ST. LOUIS (AP) — AP source: St. Louis Cardinals promoting bench coach Oliver Marmol to replace fired manager Mike Shildt.
BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — A mayoral candidate in the city of Berlin, New Hampshire, who was a pastor and community leader, has died of a COVID-19-related illness.
LOS ANGELES — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy,” has died. He was 66.