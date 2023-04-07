FILE - AFC defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, of the Tennessee Titans, stands for the national anthem before the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. A person familiar with the deal says the Titans agreed Friday, April 7, 2023, to a four-year contract extension with Simmons. The person confirmed the extension on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Titans had not announced the deal.