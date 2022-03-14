FILE - New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson runs for a touchdown after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. New England opted against using the franchise tag on one of the top man-to-man cornerbacks in the league, leaving an attractive option for other teams. Jackson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and leads the NFL with 25 interceptions since then.