FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup catches a pass against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Cowboys agreed on a long-term contract with Gallup a day after trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland. Gallup is returning on a $62.5 million, five-year contract, two people with knowledge of the agreement said Sunday, March 13, 2022. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official until the start of the new league year.