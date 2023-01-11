FILE - Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz swings at a pitch during the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Aug. 23, 2022 in Seattle. Cruz has agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The people spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 11, because the contract is pending a physical and had not been completed.