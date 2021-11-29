FILE - Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer watches the team play Connecticut during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Washington is in talks with Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer to be its next head coach, two people familiar with the discussions between the Bulldogs' coach and the Pac-12 school told AP on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.