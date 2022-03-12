North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Showers this morning then blustery with rain and snow during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near freezing. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.