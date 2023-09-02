Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open to avoid what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006. The match began under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night and did not wrap up until more than 3 1/2 hours later, concluding just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Djokovic has won three of his men’s-record 23 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows and been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including in 2021. Djere was seeded 32nd and trying to make it to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time. Both men are from Serbia.
Australian Hijikata, who plays Tiafoe at US Open, stands as obstacle to Americans' Grand Slam hopes
NEW YORK (AP) — Rinky Hijikata knows what he’s facing at the U.S. Open, and it’s more than just Frances Tiafoe. The Australian’s deepest run at a major tournament has positioned him as the only obstacle standing between the U.S. and a guaranteed spot in the men’s semifinals. Unless Hijikata wins his next two matches, the Americans’ hopes of ending a 20-year Grand Slam drought will be alive deep into the second week. So Hijikata knows the fans will be against him Sunday when he faces the 10th-seeded Tiafoe, and if he gets past that to play the winner of the all-American matchup between No. 14 Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.
A 2nd Tommy John rehab could be tougher for Angels' Shohei Ohtani. But it's not a given
NEW YORK (AP) — If Shohei Ohtani has a second Tommy John surgery, it’s possible his recovery might be more difficult than the first — but not a given. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow while pitching on Aug. 26, according to Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian. The two-way star continues to bat as a designated hitter but won’t pitch again this year while considering his medical options. Now 29, Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, He returned to the Angels as a batter the following May and to the mound in July 2020.
Analysis: Conference realignment has mangled the college sports map, but to what benefit?
The Power Five has been whittled down to a Super Four in college sports. The Pac-12 was the victim. Beyond dollars moving from one bank account to another it’s hard to see the overall benefits, but the most destructive round of conference realignment at the highest levels of college sports appears to be over — at least for the near future. The ACC now joins the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC as the super conferences of college sports, all with at least 16 members by August 2024.
Spain opens case against soccer chief for World Cup kiss. Luis Rubiales breaks week-long silence
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales. Miquel Iceta, acting minister of culture and sport, announced the move. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the recent Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. FIFA has already suspended Rubiales for 90 days while it investigates so the Spanish decision will have little immediate effect. Spain is looking to remove him independently of the FIFA process. Rubiales is the president of the Spanish Football Federation and a vice president of UEFA. He ended a week of silence after the panel's decision by insisting the kiss was consensual.
Coco Gauff comes back to win at the US Open and set up a match against Caroline Wozniacki
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has put aside a rough start and grabbed the last 10 games for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 32 seed Elise Mertens in the U.S. Open’s third round. Gauff heard plenty of loud support from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd as she turned things around and won for the 14th time in her past 15 matches. That stretch includes the two biggest titles of Gauff’s career and made the 19-year-old from Florida one of the players considered a real contender at Flushing Meadows, where she got to the quarterfinals last year.
Preece ready to get back in the car at Darlington after frightening crash at Daytona
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Preece said he's ready to get back in the car at Darlington a week after his horrifying crash at Daytona. Preece went airborne and flipped over at least 10 times before coming to rest. He got out on his own. He has no broken bones or soreness. The only visible evidence of the accident are bruising around his bloodshot eyes. Preece said he's been fully checked and is healthy to race in the Southern 500.
Top-seeded William Byron looks to kickoff championship chances at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — William Byron understands the opportunity he has to win a NASCAR championship. He also knows that win or lose he's a young driver who can only grow in his career through this experience. Byron enters the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with five wins and is tied for the No. 1 seed with 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. At 25, Byron expects to compete hard, but learn from this experience as he continues his racing career. The playoffs start Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. One of Byron's wins this season came at Darlington in May.
No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State return to Orlando with star QBs and playoff hopes
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No. 5 LSU and eighth-ranked Florida State are back in Orlando. This time, they're playing each other. The Tigers and Seminoles ended last season with bowl victories days apart at Camping World Stadium. Now they're squaring off in college football's most anticipated Week 1 matchup. It's a prime-time pairing featuring star-filled teams that believe they have a legitimate shot at unseating two-time defending national champion Georgia. All eyes will be on dynamic quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jordan Travis. They are two of the top three preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.
South Sudan to represent Africa, Japan to represent Asia in Paris Olympic basketball field
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — South Sudan and Japan are going to the Olympics. Carlik Jones had 26 points and 15 assists and South Sudan rolled past Angola 101-78 on Saturday. That result combined with Egypt's loss to New Zealand meant South Sudan is the top African finisher at the Basketball World Cup and gets an automatic berth into the Paris Games next summer. Later Saturday, Japan secured the automatic Olympic berth from Asia by topping Cape Verde. It was the final day of World Cup games for the 16 teams that didn't qualify for the second round.
