Ja Morant's lawyers cite 'stand your ground' law, self-defense in pickup basketball lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The future of a lawsuit accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to say that he was acting in self-defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law. A judge on Wednesday allowed Morant’s lawyers to proceed with their case that Morant was acting in self-defense when he punched then-17-year-old Joshua Holloway during a game at Morant's Memphis-area home in July 2022. Morant’s lawyers have acknowledged he punched Holloway one time after Holloway threw a basketball at Morant and the ball hit him in the chin. Morant has filed a countersuit against Holloway.
Schauffele and Spieth say PGA Tour Commissioner Monahan has to earn back trust
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is set to return to work next week. Xander Schauffele says there are tough questions for him to answer about the tour's stunning commercial deal with the Saudis. And he believes Monahan has some trust to earn back from the players because of the secretive nature of the deal with the Saudi Arabia wealth fund behind LIV Golf. Schauffele says Monahan had his trust and now has a lot less of it. Jordan Spieth also said Monahan will have quite a bit of trust issues with players. Scottie Scheffler says he wishes player representatives were kept in the loop.
Aryna Sabalenka reaches Wimbledon semifinals. Queen Camilla sits in Royal Box
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight time with a one-year break in between because she was banned from the tournament in 2022. Sabalenka is from Belarus and had to sit out last year’s competition along with other players from her country and from Russia because of the war in Ukraine. She beat Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on No. 1 Court. The victory improved Sabalenka's record to 17-1 at major tournaments this year. She won the Australian Open and reached the semifinals at the French Open. She will next face Ons Jabuer. The Tunisian beat defending champion Elena Rybakina in a rematch of last year's final.
ACL injuries are keeping stars out of the Women's World Cup
Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema and England’s Leah Williamson are among the stars of women's soccer who won’t be playing in the World Cup. Both players have been ruled out because of ACL injuries. And they’re not the only ones. Canada’s Janine Beckie and rising U.S. star Catarina Macario are also sidelined in what feels like an epidemic of damaged knees. Studies have shown that women are up to eight times more likely to sustain anterior cruciate ligament injuries in sports like soccer and basketball than their male counterparts.
United States forward Christian Pulisic arrives in Italy for expected transfer to AC Milan
MILAN (AP) — United States forward Christian Pulisic has arrived in Italy for a medical test with AC Milan before an expected transfer from Chelsea. The 24-year-old Pulisic has one year left on his contract at Chelsea but is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Rossoneri and become the third American to play for the club after Oguchi Onyewu and Sergiño Dest. American-owned Milan is reportedly preparing to pay a transfer fee of $22 million for Pulisic. That would be less than half of what Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for Pulisic in 2019. Pulisic never fully lived up to expectations in England.
Baseball players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Across baseball, players are embracing practices like barefoot walking and breathing sessions to keep their minds as healthy as their bodies for the long haul of a pressure-packed baseball season. Arizona's Christian Walker takes his shoes off and strolls through the grass before every game, and so do several teammates. San Francisco's Sean Manaea and Joc Pederson and Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman do it, too. The intent of barefoot walking is wide-ranging: potentially decreasing pain and inflammation, lowering stress and helping normalize the nervous system for improved sleep and day-to-day function.
No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller has breakout performance for Hornets in summer league
The No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller finally had a breakout performance in summer league play. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 26 points as the Charlotte Hornets lost 97-93 to the Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas. He made 8 of 15 field goals and 7 of 7 free throws. Miller was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a freshman at Alabama last season. He had been inconsistent in summer league play in Sacramento and Las Vegas.
Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Queen Camilla made an appearance at Wimbledon a week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court by taking a seat in the Royal Box. The wife of King Charles III was wearing a white dress at the All England Club. Princess Kate sat in the Royal Box on Day 2 of the tournament. Others to sit in the section reserved mainly for royalty and celebrities include David Beckham and members of the England national soccer team who are injured and will miss the Women’s World Cup. Prince Albert II of Monaco was also scheduled to be in attendance. He is the son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.
With its own Major League, cricket looks for a foothold in the United States
It's cricket but with a relatively new spin. George Bernard Shaw asserted “the English are not very spiritual people so they invented cricket to give them some idea of eternity.” Cricket has flourished in England and some of its former colonies but never to the same degree in the United States. Many Americans still tend to approach cricket — most famous for its five-day games — as something almost impenetrable. Major League Cricket could change that perception. For a start, the games last about three hours and there's no prospect of a tie.
Rockies' Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
SEATTLE (AP) — Elias Díaz may be the most unlikely All-Star MVP. Just 3 1/2 years after Pittsburgh failed to offer a contract and allowed him to become a free agent, his go-ahead, two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning lifted the National League over the American 3-2. A first-time All-Star at age 32, the Colorado catcher put his name on an award won by Willie Mays, Joe Morgan, Frank and Brooks Robinson, both Ken Griffeys and Mike Trout. Díaz says: “I honestly can’t believe that my name is going to be next to some of those names."
