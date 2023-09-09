Daniil Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final. Djokovic awaits
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz’s reign as the U.S. Open champion by eliminating him in the semifinals 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a rematch in the final against Novak Djokovic. The No. 3-seeded Medvedev won his lone major title at Flushing Meadows in 2021 by defeating Djokovic in that year’s final. That prevented Djokovic from completing what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic advanced Friday by defeating unseeded American Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals as he pursues what would be a 24th Grand Slam trophy.
Coco Gauff plays Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women's final
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will meet in the U.S. Open women’s singles final. Gauff enters Saturday’s championship match at Arthur Ashe Stadium seeking her first Grand Slam title. Sabalenka is trying to win her second major trophy of the year. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is seeded No. 6 at Flushing Meadows and is on an 11-match unbeaten run. Sabalenka is a 25-year-old from Belarus who is seeded No. 2 in the last major tournament of the season. She will rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time on Monday no matter what happens against Gauff.
Emotions run high for Virginia as the Cavaliers honor slain teammates ahead of first home game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia hopes its first home football game in 10 months is the high point of a long, emotional journey that started in a horrific way. Tributes and dedications for three players killed in a shooting last November began Friday afternoon with a tree planting and the placement of a plaque to honor the three, as well as another player and a female student who were wounded. The victims were remembered in an on-field ceremony a half-hour before the noon kickoff against James Madison on Saturday. The Cavaliers' first game back came last Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, where they lost 49-13 to No. 9 Tennessee.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, now the NFL's highest-paid player, says contract talks weren't a distraction
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he didn't allow lingering contract negotiations to interfere with him working his way back from a training camp injury and preparing for Sunday's season opener. Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Thursday when he finalized his contract extension before the buses left for Cleveland. While the Bengals didn’t disclose the terms, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that Burrow agreed to a five-year contract worth $275 million, including more than $219 million guaranteed. Burrow missed most of training camp with a strained calf muscle but returned to practice last week.
Can the NFL's 2020 QB draft class be among the best ever? The early results say yes
Joe Burrow is not only the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback, he is the leader of a draft class that in a short time is making a run to be one of the best. The 2020 QB draft class has had one of its own in the Super Bowl the past two seasons — Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021 and Jalen Hurts last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers has the most passing yards by a player in his first three seasons while Tua Tagovailoa helped lead the Miami Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016. With Jordan Love taking over in Green Bay, Sunday will mark the first time since 2012 that the top five selected quarterbacks in a draft class will start in a season opener.
Analysis: For USA Basketball, the defense rested. And that means there's no World Cup title
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A week ago, USA Basketball’s men’s senior national program held an all-time record of 97-0 when scoring 100 points in games at the Olympics or the World Cup. The record in the past week: 1-2. There’s the story. Win or lose the bronze-medal game against Canada on Sunday, this U.S. World Cup team will fly home in a couple days lamenting how it just couldn’t get stops when it needed them most. And there will be no defense for having no defense. If scoring 100 points in a 40-minute game isn’t enough to win, that’s a problem no matter which NBA players are or aren’t on the U.S. roster.
With sexism in Spanish soccer being scrutinized, female players strike for higher league wages
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s female players have gone on strike to demand a higher minimum wage amid a nationwide reckoning with sexism in soccer. The strike comes with the nation immersed in the scandal caused by soccer federation president Luis Rubiales when he kissed a Spain player without her consent during the Aug. 20 Women's World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney, Australia. The players' unions believe that the widespread condemnation in Spain — and abroad — of Rubiales has provided an ideal scenario for players’ quest for a fairer deal. The league argues that potential new sponsors are being scared off by the scandal and that the strike will not help lure them into investing in the budding league.
Brazilians split about Neymar breaking Pelé's goal-scoring record
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Neymar has received a plaque for becoming the team’s all-time top goal-scorer in official matches. But his country's ruling soccer body still considers three-time World Cup winner Pelé top of that chart. Neymar scored twice in the early hours in Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Bolivia in the opening round of South American World Cup qualifying to move to 79 goals in 125 appearances. However, Brazil’s soccer confederation considers Pelé’s tally to be 95 goals in 114 matches, including those he scored in friendlies against club sides and team selections from domestic states.
Griner's WNBA return not a fairytale, but there were still plenty of joyful moments
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA after nearly 10 months in a Russian prison hasn’t always been the smoothest ride. There have been injuries. There was a break for mental health. The Phoenix Mercury haven't been very good, and the coach was fired less than halfway through the season. But there have also been many moments of joy. She was welcomed by adoring crowds at nearly every WNBA arena. Individually, she played well, and was selected to play in another All-Star game. It’s all added up to a unique journey for the 6-foot-9 Griner, who played her final home game of the season on Friday night.
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett is chasing quarterbacks and greatness. As he heads into his seventh NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett ranks among the some of the best pass rushers in league history. However, his personal success has not translated into wins as the Browns have consistently underachieved. Cleveland upgraded its defensive line during the offseason, giving Garrett more help. The 27-year-old had 16 sacks in 2022, when his season was marred by a single-car crash as he flipped his Porsche following practice. Garrett and the Browns open the 2023 season on Sunday against Cincinnati.
