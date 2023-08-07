The future is uncertain for the United States after crashing out of the Women's World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The once-dominant Americans crashed out of the Women’s World Cup on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden in the Round of 16. It was the earliest exit ever for the four-time tournament champions. The Americans struggled from the start of the World Cup. With the rest of the world catching up in skill and physical conditioning, the future of the team could look dramatically different. There's no guarantee that coach Vlatko Andonovski will continue with the team as it prepares for the next big tournament, the Olympics in France next year.
Anderson, Ramírez facing multi-game suspensions as MLB sorts out discipline following wild brawl
CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago's Tim Anderson and Cleveland's José Ramírez could be facing multi-game suspensions for fighting and triggering a benches-clearing scuffle during Saturday's game between the White Sox and Guardians. Major League Baseball is expected to announce discipline on Monday, and both teams are expecting to be without the infielders for an extended period. Ramírez decked Anderson with a punch after the two squared off near second base. Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol. All are facing some kind of penalty.
Megan Rapinoe leaves her final Women's World Cup with pride after a long career
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Megan Rapinoe wanted a different finish for her final Women’s World Cup. Even with the disappointing conclusion, she was grateful for her wildly successful run with the U.S. national team. Rapinoe’s World Cup career ended in the Round of 16, when the United States lost to Sweden on penalties after a scoreless draw. The outspoken 38-year-old announced last month that this would be her last international tournament. She teared up as she spoke to reporters after the match. She missed her penalty, as did teammates Kelley O’Hara and Sophia Smith.
The Pac-12 Conference is facing a dire future following mass exodus of storied programs
A mass exodus has led to a seismic shift in the Pac-12 Conference. The “Conference of Champions” suffered what could be crushing blows after five schools announced defections from the league within hours of each other. Oregon and Washington were the first to go, heading to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah then announced plans to leave for the Big 12. The losses leave the Pac-12 with four schools and an uncertain future. The conference that has won more national championships than any other may be left with its storied history and nothing else.
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. The Canadiens got involved to make the salary cap work. The Sharks are retaining just over 13% what's left on Karlsson's contract. Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris since Doug Harvey in 1961.
Messi sparkles again on free kick with tying goal, Inter Miami beats FC Dallas in shootout
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Lionel Messi scored on another mesmerizing free kick in his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami. The tying tally led to a victory over FC Dallas on penalty kicks in a Leagues Cup elimination game. Messi’s goal in the 85th minute was reminiscent of the game-winner in his Inter Miami debut. Both were on free kicks from just outside the penalty box in the waning moments, each sneaking past the goalkeeper into the upper corner of the net. The victory in the round of 16 sent Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup quarterfinals against the winner between Charlotte FC and Houston.
Simone Biles is trying to enjoy the moment after a two-year break. The Olympic talk can come later
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not getting ahead of herself in her return from a two-year break. Biles dominated at the U.S. Classic, winning by a full five points in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old says her focus is trying to enjoy the moments as they come and not get ahead of herself. Biles added she's in a good place both mentally and physically but stressed she isn't ready to talk about the 2024 Paris Games. Up next for Biles is the U.S. Championships in San Jose in late August.
DeChambeau gets first LIV Golf win in style with a 58 at Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has his first LIV Golf victory and his name in the record book. He shot a 58 on a rain-softened White Course at Greenbrier to win LIV Golf-Greenbrier by six shots. DeChambeau is the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58. Jim Furyk had a 58 at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa and S.H. Kim had a 58 in different events on the Japan Golf Tour. DeChambeau's round was so amazing that he shot 58 with a bogey. He had 13 birdies. Mito Pereira finished second.
Glover wins Wyndham Championship. Thomas season ends by inches.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover has won the Wyndham Championship for his first PGA Tour title in more than two years. And it couldn't have come at a better time. The two-shot victory moves Glover to No. 49 in the FedEx Cup and gets him into the lucrative postseason. He got help from Russell Henley who bogeyed his last three holes. The final round was delayed two hours by storms. For Justin Thomas, his season is over. His birdie chip on the 18th hit the base of the pin. Thomas missed by one spot going to the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Coco Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari in Washington for her fourth title. Dan Evans wins the men's final
WASHINGTON (AP) — Coco Gauff has defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women’s final for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career. Dan Evans beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted men’s final later Sunday. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida. She did not drop a set all week in the hard-court tournament that is a tuneup for the U.S. Open. Sunday's victory allowed Gauff to earn her second trophy of the season, alongside one in Auckland, New Zealand, in January. Gauff is ranked No. 7 and was seeded No. 3 in Washington. The fourth-seeded Sakkari dropped to 1-7 in WTA finals.
