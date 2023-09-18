Josh Allen heads list of QBs who rebounded from poor performances in Week 1
Josh Allen was back to himself after a terrible opener. Daniel Jones and Ryan Tannehill also rebounded from awful games to lead comeback wins. Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith got back on the winning track. Week 2 was filled with impressive bounce-back performances. The Bills, Giants and Titans avoided 0-2 starts. So did the defending champion Chiefs and the Seahawks. Several other quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Baker Mayfield and Sam Howell, stepped up to help their teams get to 2-0.
Spain women's coach calls up World Cup-winning players and leaves out Hermoso to 'protect her'
MADRID (AP) — The new coach of Spain’s women’s team has included 15 of the World Cup-winning players in her squad even though they have not publicly announced an end to their boycott of the national team. Jenni Hermoso was not selected. She was kissed on the lips by former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales at the World Cup awards ceremony. Spain coach Montse Tomé says she talked to Hermoso and decided not to include her as a way to protect her. The new coach says she talked to all the World Cup-winning players that she selected and expected them to report to training camp on Tuesday.
Sacks and takeaways keep flowing as the Micah Parsons-fueled Cowboys flourish in a fast start
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The sacks and takeaways keep flowing for Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. They are flourishing early after cruising to another victory over a New York team. Dallas beat the Jets 30-10 after opening the season with a 40-0 rout of the Giants. The Cowboys have 10 sacks and seven takeaways without a turnover of their own. That's after Dak Prescott tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions last season despite missing five games. Parsons is the sixth player since sacks became an official stat in 1982 to get at least two in 10 games in his first three seasons.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown's mother is found dead, and now he is missing
MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a former NFL player after his 73--year-old mother’s body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home. Relatives told police Saturday that they could not find 35-year-old Sergio Brown, 35, or Myrtle Brown. Officers found Myrtle Brown’s body. She had been injured during an assault. Sergio Brown played defensive back from 2010 through 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. He attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. Maywood is about 12 miles west of Chicago.
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Florida, Florida State, Miami ranked together for 1st time since 2017
The state of Florida’s big three is back in the AP Top 25. Florida State, Miami and Florida were all ranked in The Associated Press college football on Sunday. The last time that happened was briefly in September 2017. There was a time when that threesome practically ruled the sport. As recently as 2000, the Seminoles, Hurricanes and Gators all finished in the top 10. Whether all three are trending in the right direction long-term is to be determined, but Reality Check appreciates the Sunshine State optimism.
Republicans propose spending $614M in public funds on Milwaukee Brewers' stadium upgrades
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican legislators have announced a bill that would devote more than $614 million in public funding to repair and renovate the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium. That amount is far more than the $392 million in public funds spent to build the stadium more than two decades ago. Under the proposal outlined Monday, the state would give the team $60.8 million next fiscal year and up to $20 million each year after that through 2045-46. The city of Milwaukee would contribute a total of $202 million and Milwaukee County would kick in $135 million by 2050. The team, which Forbes values at at $1.6 billion, would contribute about $100 million and extend its lease at American Family Field through 2050.
For Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, representing Ukraine is a duty to the country
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Just playing is a small victory for Shakhtar Donetsk but the Ukrainian champions won’t stop there. Team captain Taras Stepanenko tells The Associated Press that Shakhtar’s opening Champions League game against Porto is part of his team’s duty to represent Ukraine and show his country’s resilience. Shakhtar is playing its Champions League games outside of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. It was in Poland last season and will play home games this season in the German city of Hamburg. Stepanenko says “our soldiers fight in the battles and we fight in the sports arena."
Playoff-bound Baltimore Orioles have made one of baseball's greatest 2-year climbs
The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles are 93-56 for a winning percentage of .624. Two years ago, they finished at .321. Only one team has ever improved its winning percentage by .300 or more within two seasons, according to Sportradar. That was the New York Giants. They went from .353 in 1902 to .693 in 1904. Their improvement of .340 will remain the record for at least a little longer because it’s mathematically impossible for the Orioles to surpass it this year. But Baltimore could still join the Giants with an improvement of over .300.
Mark Cuban, Mavs CEO bridge gap with WNBA's Dallas Wings; catalyst for GEMS jersey partnership
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall is the catalyst for a landmark jersey patch partnership with the NBA's Dallas Wings. Mavs owner Mark Cuban says his team's relationship with the Wings was “minimal” before he hired Marshall five years ago. The hiring came in the wake of the Mavericks scandal over a hostile workplace for women. Marshall is a big reason the Wings wear the Mavs GEM logo on their jersey. It's part of a deal involving the NBA team's initiative called “Girls Empowered by Mavericks.” The GEM program reaches more than 3,000 girls in the Dallas area, with camps, wellness clinics and workshops focusing on finances and leadership skills.
Hamilton and Sainz warn that Red Bull still has the advantage despite a dismal weekend in Singapore
The Singapore Grand Prix had a dramatic finish as four cars from three teams fought for the podium. And there wasn’t a Red Bull in sight. Does this herald a shift to closer racing and a better show? Rivals say not just yet. Singapore winner Carlos Sainz Jr. says F1 would be better spectacle if more teams could compete on a regular basis but expects Red Bull to stay fastest this season. Lewis Hamilton is wondering if the apparent slip from Red Bull just reflects shifting priorities to get a head start on its car for 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.