Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.
Saquon Barkley, Giants settle on 1-year deal worth up to $11 million, AP source says
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a contract for the star running back just in time for training camp, with him signing a one-year contract worth up to $11 million. The Giants have confirmed Barkley signed his franchise tag. A person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the deal adds $909,000 in incentives to the $10.1 million Barkley will earn playing under the franchise tag. It came on the day players reported to training came in New Jersey and a day before they started practice for the 2023 season.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million. It's the richest deal in NBA history. It surpasses the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer. The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. By virtue of making the All-NBA second team for the first time, he was eligible for the supermax extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.
Judge says she won't change ruling letting NFL coach's racial discrimination claims proceed to trial
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says she's not changing her decision to let NFL Coach Brian Flores put the league on trial over claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination. Judge Valerie Caproni's ruling Tuesday came after lawyers on both sides asked her to reconsider her March decision. The judge says claims by two coaches who joined the Flores lawsuit after it was filed early last year must proceed to arbitration, where NFL Commission Roger Goodell will presumably serve as arbitrator. She says Flores can proceed with claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.
Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women's World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States meets the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women's World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team's second straight title in soccer's biggest tournament. Thursday's match is the second for both teams in group play. Both come into the game with a Group E win in hand, so the results are important for positioning in the knockout stage. The Dutch have defeated the Americans just once in 10 matches, back in 1991 in their first-ever meeting.
Extremist attacks wounded Paris. Here's why the city turned to the 2024 Olympics to heal
PARIS (AP) — The first Olympic Games since the ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic open in a year in France’s capital. The 2024 Paris Games were partly born of attacks by Islamic extremists in 2015. The killings at a kosher Parisian supermarket and a satirical newspaper, Charlie Hebdo, persuaded Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo that bringing the Summer Olympics back to France’s capital for the first time in a century could unite the hurting nation. That need has rarely been more pressing. The 10,500 Olympians and millions of visitors will flock next July to a country that has lurched from crisis to crisis since Paris was chosen as host in 2017.
Transgender swimmers to be included in the trial of an open category at competitions
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — The governing body of swimming says it will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors. World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam says the event will take place in the future among other races but gave no details. Reports suggest it could be this year. He called it a “very complex topic” when speaking at the World Aquatics Congress in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka. World Aquatics had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships. Al-Musallam says “it was very important that we protected fair competition for our female athletes."
Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at the age of 98
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Lujack, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Notre Dame to three national championships in the 1940s, died in Florida following a brief illness. He was 98. Lujack’s death was confirmed by his granddaughter, Amy Schiller. She said he had entered hospice care recently after having been in good health until a couple of weeks ago. Lujack is considered one of the greatest Notre Dame players of all time, having won the Heisman in 1947 and leading the Irish to national titles in 1943, 1946 and 1947. He was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, where he played four seasons.
Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Katie Ledecky has won the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle with ease at the swimming world championships on a day that saw fellow American Ryan Murphy triumph in the men’s 100 backstroke. Ledecky won in 15 minutes, 26.27 seconds. The victory was her 15th individual title at the world championships and equaled the mark set by Michael Phelps. Ledecky smashed the field in an event she has not lost at the worlds or Olympics in more than a decade. Her fifth victory in the 1,500 tied the record for the most wins at the worlds in a single event. She is the most decorated female swimmer at the worlds with 20 golds overall. Italy’s Simona Quadarella finished 17 seconds behind Ledecky.
Column: Golf's majors delivered inspiring comebacks minus the drama
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — For edge-of-the-seat drama in golf's four majors, pick another year. The only drama was Wyndham Clark having to two-putt from 60 feet to win the U.S. Open. Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots and led for the last 51 holes. Jon Rahm had a four-shot lead with four holes to play at the Masters. One hole late in the PGA Championship gave Brooks Koepka a four-shot lead with three to play. The majors lacked drama, but not inspiration or phenomenal play. The last big event is the Ryder Cup. That's been a blowout the last four times.
