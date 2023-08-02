Astros' Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face. He’s the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston.
Astros reacquire Justin Verlander from Mets, a deal owner Jim Crane tells AP was an easy decision
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander is headed back to the Houston Astros, who reacquired the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade-deadline blockbuster. The Astros, who are in a tight race with Texas atop the AL West, shipped outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to New York. Houston owner Jim Crane tells The Associated Press the Mets could send more than $50 million to the Astros to help pay off Verlander’s contract. The 40-year-old pitcher signed an $86.7 million, two-year deal with the Mets in December that includes a vesting option for 2025 at $35 million. The underperforming Mets have dismantled the most expensive roster in major league history. They also dealt Max Scherzer to Texas in a trade announced Sunday.
Iowa St QB Dekkers accused of betting on Cyclones sports, charged with tampering in gambling probe
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and has been charged with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Dekkers is accused of using a phony ID to place wagers totaling $2,799 while underage and as a member of the Cyclones. According to the documents, Dekkers bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021, when he was a sophomore backup quarterback. Dekkers did not play in that game. Three other current or former Cyclones athletes are facing the same charge.
MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
The arms race in the AL West began with Lucas Giolito and quickly escalated. After the Los Angeles Angels acquired Giolito and signaled their intentions to make a bid for the postseason, division rivals Texas and Houston answered with some big moves of their own. The Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and the Astros landed Justin Verlander before Tuesday’s trade deadline. That should set up quite a race down the stretch. Verlander returns to Houston less than a year after winning the Cy Young Award with the Astros. That was the third of his career, matching Scherzer’s total.
Northwestern hires former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate athletic department
Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to lead an investigation into the culture of its athletic department and its anti-hazing procedures following allegations of abusive behavior and racism within the football program and other teams. Lynch served as Attorney General from 2015 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. Northwestern says she will begin her review immediately. She will seek input from faculty, staff, students and alumni. The school announced no timetable for the investigation but said the results will be made public. Attorneys representing athletes suing Northwestern blasted it as a publicity stunt and questioned whether a previous investigation that led to longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing was thorough enough.
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board and gives commissioner his support as Saudi deal talks continue
Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years on tour. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. That's the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board. The decision comes at a crucial time for the PGA Tour and for Monahan. The commissioner never told players he was meeting with Saudi officials to work out a deal over the rival golf league.
The US lacks that 2019 magic at this Women's World Cup
The United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands and heads to Melbourne, Australia, in the round of 16. They've appeared out of sync in the group games in New Zealand, but still have at least one more match to come together.
Sweden wins Group G at Women's World Cup to advance to showdown with the United States
HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday. Sweden won Group G and now faces the United States in the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup. Argentina was eliminated. Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the night, but Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 in group play. Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.
Cycling governing body packing nearly all of its world championships into 11 days in Scotland
The cycling world championships begins Thursday in Scotland, and for the first time, nearly all of the UCI's titles will be contested at one time and in one place. The sport's global governing body wants to bring its many disciplines under one banner every four years, coinciding with the next year's Olympics, in the hopes of drumming up interest for the sport. The UCI estimates that 2,600 athletes will compete during the competition; another 8,000 amateurs are expected to ride in a Gran Fondo. Events range from the road race, featuring several of the top Tour de France riders, to BMX, track cycling and mountain biking, where the favorites for next year's Paris Olympics will make themselves known.
Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retires from soccer at age 45
PARMA, Italy (AP) — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has announced his retirement at age 45 after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy and a long list of trophies with Juventus. Buffon was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer for many years during his long career. He had one season remaining on his contract with Parma in Serie B and therefore leaves the sport with the same team that he began his professional career with nearly three decades ago. Buffon writes on Instagram, “That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together."
