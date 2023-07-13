Vondrousova tops Svitolina to become the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon in 60 years
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963. Vondrousova eliminated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory. Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open. Vondrousova will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur for the title on Saturday. Jabeur was the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.
IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Paris Olympics 1 year out
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The IOC says Russia and Belarus won't get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month. It's an International Olympic Committee tradition exactly one year before a Summer Games opens to invite all national teams worldwide to take part. Despite the protocol move, some Russian and Belarusian athletes could still compete in Paris despite their countries’ war on Ukraine. The IOC says 203 eligible Olympic teams will be sent their invitations to Paris on July 26. Guatemala also currently is excluded because of a local sports politics dispute.
Homeless World Cup makes US debut in California and scores victories beyond the field for players
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A tournament for soccer players around the world who have experienced homelessness is making its U.S. debut in California. The Homeless World Cup started July 8 in Sacramento. It runs through Saturday. The tournament is in its 20th year. It's being held after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The games are seen as especially important in California. The state is home to the largest homelessness population in the country. Thirty countries are competing. Teams include people who have lived on the streets to refugees. Players say participating in the tournaments has transformed their lives by building their self-esteem.
Just 5% of women's players at Wimbledon have a female coach. The tennis tour wants to change that
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Only six of the 128 women entered in singles at Wimbledon work with a female coach. That is indicative of a wider trend in tennis: 13 of the women ranked in the Top 200 have a female coach. Billie Jean King and others think that lack of gender equity reflects the same sort of entrenched bias that has prevented women from advancing in other fields. The head of the WTA women's professional tennis tour says he would like to see an equal number of male and female coaches. The WTA started a program to pair women who are in lower levels of coaching and aspire to reach the tour with coaching veterans.
Women's tennis tour program provides education, exposure for female coaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Only 13 of the 200 highest-ranked players in women's tennis work with a female coach. WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon would like to see that get closer to half. One way is to encourage more athletes to consider coaching when they retire from playing. Another is to find ways to elevate coaches at lower levels. That’s why the WTA started a Coaching Inclusion Program to provide the kind of access, education and visibility that five aspiring coaches received at the Charleston Open in April and other participants will get at tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati in August. There are plans to expand the program in 2024.
McIlroy says he'd retire if LIV Golf was the only place to play
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laughing off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams. McIlroy says he would retire if LIV Golf was the only place left on earth to play though he'd still compete at the majors. Those are part of his first comments since the Senate hearing on the PGA Tour's agreement to partner with Saudi Arabia's national wealth fund. One of the documents Congress obtained contained a series of dreamy proposals for compromise. McIlroy has not hidden his disdain for the rival circuit funded by Saudi Arabia.
Is Novak Djokovic the favorite at Wimbledon? Of course he is
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will carry winning streaks of 33 matches in a row at Wimbledon and 26 in a row at all Grand Slam tournaments into the semifinals at the All England Club. He faces Jannik Sinner on Friday for a berth in the final. The age gap between the 36-year-old Djokovic and the 21-year-old Sinner is the largest between male semifinalists at Wimbledon in the professional era. It is Djokovic's 46th major semifinal appearance and Sinner's first. Djokovic is seeking a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall. He also is pursuing a 24th major trophy. The other matchup Friday is No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.
Padel, a rapidly growing racket game, has designs on becoming an Olympic sport
ROME (AP) — Padel is the fastest growing racket sport in the world among amateurs and it’s also making big strides at the professional level. International Padel Federation president Luigi Carraro says padel has “all of the necessary characteristics to become an Olympic sport.” There's record prize money of nearly $1 million at this week’s tournament in Rome. And it had a successful debut at the European Games with matches played before enthusiastic crowds in Krakow’s central square last month.
Messi mania engulfs Miami over the arrival of the Argentine soccer superstar
MIAMI (AP) — A hamburger and drink combination called the Lionel Messi. A huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a meme that went viral during the 2022 World Cup. A beer with a pink label matching the color of the Inter Miami jersey he will wear. Wherever you turn in Miami these days something reminds you of the arrival of the Argentine soccer legend. There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States.
Panama upsets US 5-4 on penalty kicks after 1-1 tie to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup final
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the decisive penalty kick after Cristian Roldan failed to convert his attempt, and Panama beat the defending champion United States 5-4 in a shootout after a 1-1 tie to reach the CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico. Iván Anderson scored in the ninth minute of extra time. Jesús Ferreira tied the score for the U.S. six minutes later. Panama reached the final for the third time after losing to the U.S. in 2005 and 2013. The U.S. failed to reach the final for the first time since a 2015 semifinal loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.