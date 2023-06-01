North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.