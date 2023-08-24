Ohtani to keep playing, his future and impending free agency murky after elbow ligament injury
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's sparkling future on and off the baseball field suddenly became murky when tests revealed a tear in a ligament in his pitching elbow. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar could require a second Tommy John surgery, although he is still getting tests. The injury occurred about 11 weeks before Ohtani was expected to get a historic payday in free agency after six seasons with the Angels. he Angels confirmed Thursday that he intends to keep playing this season as their designated hitter.
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, AP source says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire. The 2019 World Series MVP has had his career derailed by injuries. Strasburg last pitched in June 2022 and has thrown only 528 pitches since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019. An announcement is expected sometime next month. His decision was first reported by The Washington Post.
FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women's World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final. FIFA says its disciplinary committee will examine if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales brought the sport into disrepute. The Spanish soccer federation would not comment on reports in Spanish media that Rubiales was set to resign on Friday after five years as head of the body. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony after the country beat England in Australia. FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' starters cap an impressive preseason in a win over the Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett led two touchdown drives and showed he and the Pittsburgh starters are ready for real games as the Steelers overpowered the Atlanta Falcons’ backups 24-0 in the final preseason game for both teams. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren ran for touchdowns to cap the only drives led by Pickett, who completed 4 of 4 passes for 86 yards in his short but productive playing time. The Steelers scored touchdowns on each of their five preseason possessions led by Pickett. Falcons coach Arthur Smith held out his starters, and his backups were overwhelmed on both sides of the ball when matched with Pittsburgh’s first-team units.
Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale
ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy is playing through a bad back at the FedEx Cup finale. McIlroy hurt his lower right back at home and has been getting treatment. He hit only 20 balls before the first round of the Tour Championship. On the front nine, he rarely finished a swing and at times appeared not to trust going after shots. He is the No. 3 seed and started the tournament at 7-under par. He shot 70 and was three shots out of the lead after the first round. McIlroy has two European tour events next month, and then the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Italy.
Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
ATLANTA (AP) — Collin Morikawa knew he had four days at East Lake to make up a nine-shot deficit in the Tour Championship. He wound up doing it in one day, with a little help from Scottie Scheffler. Morikawa started the FedEx Cup finale at 1-under par because he was 24th in the standings. Scheffler began at 10 under as the top seed. And then Morikawa shot a 61. Now he's tied for the lead with Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland. Scheffler shot 71 and is one shot behind. Sixteen players are separated by four shots. All are chasing the $18 million bonus.
Michigan to give 4 assistants chance to act as head coach during Jim Harbaugh's 3-game suspension
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will give four assistant coaches the chance to be head coach while Jim Harbaugh is serving a suspension during the first three games of the season. Michigan also announced that Harbaugh’s 84-year-old father, Jack, will be assistant head coach when the third-ranked Wolverines face East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green at home in September. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as head coach against East Carolina. The next week against UNLV, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart will each handle head-coaching duties for a half. Jay Harbaugh is Jim's son. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be act as head coach for Game 3.
Antetokounmpo wants to see how committed Bucks are to winning a title before deciding on extension
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to see how committed the Milwaukee Bucks are to competing for another championship before deciding whether to sign a contract extension with them. The two-time MVP will become eligible next month to sign an extension. Antetokounmpo told The New York Times that he wouldn’t sign an extension this year. He said it might make more sense next summer, “but even then, I don’t know.” Antetokounmpo's contract runs through the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26.
Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside their arena on Feb. 8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena on Feb. 8. The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honor Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers. He is the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honored with a statue in the so-called “Star Plaza” outside the arena, which has been the Lakers’ home since 1999.
49ers GM John Lynch says Trey Lance remaining on team as 3rd string QB is most likely option
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects Trey Lance still to be on the roster when the season starts in just over two weeks despite losing out on the backup job to Sam Darnold. The Niners made the decision earlier this week to give Darnold the No. 2 job behind Brock Purdy despite trading three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021. The team is exploring all options with Lance, including a possible trade, but Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR that Lance being the third-string quarterback for Week 1 in Pittsburgh remains the most likely option.
