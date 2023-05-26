Post-Serena, women's tennis heads to French Open led by Big 3 of Swiatek, Sabalenka, Rybakina
PARIS (AP) — All of those questions about who would step to the fore once Serena Williams walked away from the tennis tour seem to be getting answered with three names: Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. As the start of the French Open approaches on Sunday, defending champion Swiatek is ranked No. 1, Sabalenka is No. 2 and Rybakina is No. 4. More to the point, perhaps, with a major trophy up for grabs on the red clay of Roland Garros: This group divvied up the past four Grand Slam titles, the prizes that help define greatness in their sport.
Analysis: NFL can’t shake perception it doesn’t care what players and coaches think
Even when the NFL institutes a rule designed to reduce concussions, it can’t shake the perception that it doesn’t care what players and coaches think. The league took a step toward eliminating kickoffs this week by enhancing the touchback rule for a one-year trial with a priority on player safety. The receiving team will now get the ball at its own 25 with a fair catch of a kickoff anywhere behind that yard line. Some of the league’s most prominent coaches criticized the decision.
No 'joke': Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to host the NCAA men's and women's championship teams at the White House. His wife, Jill, plans join Friday's celebration of the LSU's women's national title. After the Tigers beat Iowa in April, Jill Biden caused an uproar by suggesting that the Hawkeyes should also come to the White House. LSU star Angel Reese called the idea a “joke" and said she'd prefer to visit with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle. But Reese is expected at the White House with her team. Later in the day, Biden is welcoming the UConn men's team.
Sports no sure respite from politics when title-winning athletes visit the White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Politics and sports go together like baseball and apple pie. Title-winning teams have visited the White House for decades. But what started as a nonpartisan rite of passage has become increasingly tangled up in politics. It's a shift that some peg to Bill Clinton’s presidency. One pro golfer declined a White House invitation and described Clinton in unflattering terms. On Friday, President Joe Biden will welcome the NCAA champion LSU women's basketball team along with UConn's men's team. Some took umbrage when first lady Jill Biden suggested also inviting the Iowa team that lost in the finals to LSU. After significant pushback, that idea faded away.
Heat head home to Miami, confident as ever with another chance to clinch
BOSTON (AP) — After blowing a second straight chance to eliminate the Celtics, the Miami Heat are headed home with still two more chances to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals. But they would be wise to do it in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night and avoid a decisive seventh game in Boston. Miami star Jimmy Butler says the Heat are “all smiles” even after the Celtics won 110-97 in Game 5 to cut the Heat’s lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2. None of the other 150 teams in NBA history to fall behind 3-0 have come back to win a best-of-seven playoff series. But the Celtics won Game 4 in Miami by 17 points and then led by as many as 24 in a Game 5 victory.
Over more than 100 years, 9 women have raced the Indianapolis 500 and the push for more has stalled
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katherine Legge remembers her days as a youngster driving go-karts and how at times she was ruthlessly bullied by the boys. Or the trouble she had growing up in racing and in securing sponsorship and support. There are many reasons why Legge is the only female driver starting in this year’s Indianapolis 500. The women’s movement that once promised to bring many more into racing appears to have stalled. There have still been just nine women to start the race in more than 100 years.
New British Cycling rules bar transgender women from competing in elite female events
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Riders who were born male will be prevented from racing in British Cycling’s elite female events under a new transgender and non-binary participation policy published by the governing body. New rules for competitive events are due to be implemented this year and will see racing split into “open” and “female” categories. Transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete in the open category. The female category will remain for those whose sex was assigned female at birth and for transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy.
Rose Zhang leaves dominant amateur career to turn pro
Rose Zhang has been the No. 1 female amateur golfer for the last 141 weeks. Now she's turning pro. The Stanford sophomore is fresh off her second straight NCAA title that broke a school record with her 12th victory. That's one more than Tiger Woods. Zhang says she will make her pro debut next week at Liberty National in the Mizuho Americas Open. She already has received special invitations to the next four majors. That includes the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach and the Women's British Open at Walton Heath. Endorsement deals are expected to be announced next week.
Spain takes action against racism after Vinícius case but punishing fans remains a challenge
MADRID (AP) — The attention brought by the latest case of abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has taken Spain to what could be a turning point in the fight against racism in soccer. Never before had local authorities acted so quickly to take action against fans who insulted players. Never before had soccer officials sanctioned a club so harshly for their fans’ racist behavior. Things have clearly changed after Vinícius threw the spotlight on Spain by pointing a finger at those who racially abused him last weekend in Valencia. But some of the challenges that existed before Vinícius’ case stirred Spain into action are still in place.
Column: Remembering Castleberry, others who paid ultimate price of war
ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Castleberry had one glorious season at Georgia Tech. He was a whirlwind on both sides of the line, seeming to turn up everywhere. And then, he was gone. All that potential, snuffed out by the horrors of war. On this Memorial Day weekend, the largely forgotten exploits of Castleberry are a somber, painful reminder of what might’ve been if not for war. He finished third in the Heisman balloting as a freshman in 1942. Then he headed off to World War II, where he died while piloting a B-26 off the coast of Africa. He was just 21.
