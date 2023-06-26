Victor Wembanyama says he won't play for France's national team at this year's World Cup
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play with France's national basketball team at this year's World Cup in order to protect his still developing body. The No. 1 draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs told L’Equipe newspaper it was a “difficult” decision to make and that it was “irrevocable.” The World Cup is scheduled from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Wembanyama says he made the choice “on his own” after consulting with close friends and his medical team. L’Equipe reports that Wembanyama told the France coach and other players from the team about his decision over the weekend.
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (AP) — Formula One team Alpine has secured a $218 million boost from a group of investors that includes Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. French automotive company Renault Group says the group has acquired a 24% stake in the team. It includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments. The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd. at about $900 million following this investment. Reynolds' co-investors include actor Michael B. Jordan and Wrexham co-chairman Rob McElhenney.
Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft's presumptive No. 1 pick
The details of how much time Connor Bedard has devoted to developing his game and imposing shot have become the stuff of lore. Vacations were skipped. Windows were broken. And neighbors awakened by the constant thud of Bedard practicing his shot outside into the night in his driveway. The payoff comes Wednesday, when the 17-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is expected to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. Bedard is being billed as a generational talent and already is drawing comparisons to Edmonton's Connor McDavid.
Analysis: Wembanyama's arrival bigger than Texas, and he seems up to the challenge
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — As Victor Wembanyama took the stage for his first news conference inside his new home arena, he couldn’t help but notice an accessory that the San Antonio Spurs commissioned for the occasion. It was a replica of the Eiffel Tower made from Legos. Hundreds of them. Wembanyama loves Legos. He looked down at the 4-foot replica when he saw it and smiled. And then he sat next to Spurs general manager Brian Wright and started to talk business. The scene was a perfect microcosm of Wembanyama’s world right now. The teenager is more than just the player the Spurs are betting on to change their fortunes and help them return to championship contention. He's a global brand before playing his first NBA game.
From Yankees caps to unbuttoned jerseys, MLB is hoping fashion fuels interest in France
LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to grow in Europe and is looking for ways to connect with the local fans. The league hopes to stage games in Paris in 2025 and sees fashion as a way to create more interest with French fans. Caps and jerseys with city and team names are proving fashionable. The league says France is one of its hottest markets in Europe for online merchandise sales with caps up 152% this year and overall sales up 25%. The New York Yankees are the top sellers. MLB plans to play games in Paris during the 2025 season and the Yankees have been lobbying to headline the bill.
Where to pick Matvei Michkov and other Russian players is a top question at the NHL draft
Matvei Michkov is probably the best hockey prospect out of Russia in nearly a decade. He might be the best since Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin in 2005. But Michkov still is no lock to get drafted in the top five because he’s still under contract in the KHL for three more seasons. That's giving NHL teams reason to worry he might never make it to North America. The war in Ukraine has also meant the dilemma over Russian players isn’t just limited to Michkov because of resulting travel restrictions and international bans that have made scouting more difficult.
Nashville, Bristol working to give NASCAR a historic racing option in Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music City on the NASCAR schedule means texts fly to see who’s spending an extra day or two to enjoy all the town has to offer. Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedway are busy working to land a NASCAR race for one of the oldest tracks in the country: Historic Fairgrounds Track in sight of downtown. The half-mile track beloved by drivers for decades would give NASCAR a chance to spice up its schedule. That's even as the Nashville Superspeedway capped its biggest weekend yet with its third Cup race. The Fairgrounds venue needs millions in upgrades.
Alcaraz replaces Djokovic at No. 1 ahead of Wimbledon. Swiatek stays atop the WTA
Carlos Alcaraz has replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. That change means the 20-year-old Spaniard is expected to have the top seeding at Wimbledon. Play begins at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on July 3. The 32 seeds in each of the men's and women's singles brackets will be announced Wednesday. The draw is Friday. Alcaraz is coming off the first grass-court title of his career. Djokovic, who picked up his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this month, chose not to play any tune-up tournaments on grass ahead of Wimbledon and slid down one place. Iga Swiatek remains at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.
Timberwolves, Naz Reid beat free agency by agreeing to 3-year, $42 million deal
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have kept center Naz Reid off the market by agreeing to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons. The deal was confirmed on Monday morning by Reid’s agents, Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management. Reid was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following a breakout year on both ends of the court. The Timberwolves have already made major investments in big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns yet still valued Reid’s upside enough to make him a well-paid backup.
Griner chosen as an WNBA All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia. The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago. A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top voter getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances.
