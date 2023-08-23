Spain soccer coach faces scrutiny for touching a female assistant on the chest while celebrating
MADRID (AP) — The coach of Spain’s Women’s World Cup champion soccer team is facing scrutiny after footage emerged showing him touching the chest area of a female assistant while celebrating the only goal of the final. Jorge Vilda was celebrating with three of his assistants when his hand made contact with the chest of the woman. She was wearing a coat. The incident comes amid a national uproar against the president of the Spanish soccer federation after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the award ceremony after the 1-0 victory over England.
US Open 2023: With Serena and Federer retired, Alcaraz-Djokovic symbolizes a transition in tennis
It seems everyone in the world of tennis was riveted by Novak Djokovic’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the last tournament for both ahead of the U.S. Open. The match was a titanic, 3½-hour-plus showdown and and set the stage for what will be an expected meeting to determine the champion at Flushing Meadows. Play begins Monday in New York for the year's last Grand Slam tournament and finishes on Sept. 10. Last weekend’s contest at the hard-court Cincinnati Masters also served to symbolize the state of change the sport currently finds itself in a year removed from Serena Williams’ farewell match and Roger Federer’s retirement announcement soon thereafter.
Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
The Basketball World Cup starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites.
Analysis: The empires strike back: Alabama, Ohio St, Clemson, Oklahoma regain their swagger in '23
During the final season of the College Football Playoff’s four-team format, the empires will strike back. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma dominated CFP appearances and their conferences for seven years, but combined to earn two playoff bids the past two seasons while Georgia and Michigan have been on the rise. To predict a national title for anyone other than the two-time defending champion Bulldogs feels like just trying to be different. Then again, no team has ever won three straight. And Alabama has never gone more than three seasons without a title under Nick Saban.
American sprinter Gabby Thomas well-researched in power of sleep, even writing paper on rest
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The importance of a good night’s rest is not lost on American sprinter Gabby Thomas. She recently wrote a paper on the epidemiology of sleep for her master's degree at the University of Texas. The 26-year-old who also majored in neuroscience at Harvard says she owes a chunk of her success to getting solid sleep. There’s no sleeping on the fact that Thomas will be a favorite in a star-studded 200-meter field at the world championships in Hungary. One of her biggest competitors will be American teammate and recently crowned 100-meter world champion Sha'Carri Richardson. Richardson posted the fastest time in the first-round of the 200 meters.
Richardson and Lyles get off to a fast start in quest for second medals at the world championships
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles each kicked off their quest for a second medal at the world championships. They easily won their heats in the 200-meter preliminaries. Richardson finished in 22.16 seconds and Lyles in 20.05 in a pair of no-drama returns to the track after they gave the United States the first sweep of the 100 meters at a worlds since 2017. Three women who have run faster than Richardson in the 200 — Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and America’s Gabby Thomas — also qualified easily. Erryion Knighton, the 19-year-old American who is expected to be the biggest threat to Lyles in the 200, advanced as well.
US Open 2023: Here's how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know
NEW YORK (AP) — Play in the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament is set to begin at the U.S. Open on Monday. The defending champions are also both ranked No. 1 entering the event: Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz. Swiatek is listed as the favorite for the women's title by FanDuel Sportsbook, but Alcaraz is the second choice for the men's trophy, behind 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. This is the first time that video review will be used at a major tournament to allow for challenges on calls such as double bounces.
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson scores 53 points, ties WNBA single-game record
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A’ja Wilson matched the WNBA record for points in a game with 53 as the Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Atlanta Dream 112-100. Wilson equaled the record set on July 17, 2018 by Dallas’ Liz Cambage. Riquna Williams was the only other WNBA player to top 50, scoring 51 for Tulsa on Sept. 8, 2013. Wilson had 51 points when was fouled with 51.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and made both free throws. She finished 16 of 23 from the field and 20 of 21 at the free-throw line. Wilson, the 2020 league MVP, is averaging 22.3 points this season, third in the league.
Kelce center of attention in offseason, center of Eagles run to Super Bowl this season
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce has mixed fun and football like no one else for the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce is a Super Bowl champion and enters the season having started 139 straight games. It's the second-longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in franchise history. Kelce has been a member of The Associated Press All-Pro team five times and named to the Pro Bowl six times. He's also appeared on Saturday Night Live, been profiled in celebrity magazines and has reveled in the man-of-the-people touches that put him on the short list of Philadelphia’s most beloved athletes.
Taiwan looks tough at Little League World Series with star Fan Chen-Jun leading the way
Kuei-Shan Little League from Taoyuan, Taiwan, has dominated its first two games of the Little League World Series and has done so in style. It pitched a perfect game and cruised past Canada 6-0 last Thursday and then no-hit Japan 10-0. That’s 16 total runs for Taiwan and no hits for its opponents. The Taiwan region, which won 17 Little League World Series titles between 1969 and 1996, could be returning to form. Taiwan has gotten offensive contributions up and down its lineup, and its pitching has completely shut down opposing batters so far.
