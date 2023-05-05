Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win. Stephen Curry added 20 points 12 assists and four rebounds as Splash Brother Thompson shined to help Golden State make 21 more 3-pointers — giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James’ Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round.
No place like road: Visiting teams thriving in NHL playoffs
The road is the place to be so far in the NHL playoffs. Visiting teams have matched their best start in league history with 34 wins in the first 56 games. That .607 winning percentage is by far the highest of any playoff year since 1966, not counting 2020 when games were played at neutral sites with no fans. Theories on the road success range from better preparation and more depth to the amount of parity around the league. Home-ice advantage still has its benefits because of crowd noise and matchups.
Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph after 2 horse deaths
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by him, from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at all Churchill Downs Inc.-owned tracks. The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.
Skinner scratched from Kentucky Derby; field of 19 to run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skinner has become the latest horse to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby. Trainer John Shirreffs says the California-based colt has an elevated temperature. With the defection of Skinner, the field for the 149th Derby on Saturday is down to 19 horses. No more can be added to the race since the scratch deadline has passed. Practical Move, Lord Miles and Continuar from Japan were scratched on Thursday. That moved Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hope from Japan and King Russell into the race. The last time four horses were scratched was in 2015.
NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Klay Thompson extends 3-point record
When Klay Thompson gets hot, forget it. Golden State evened up its Western Conference semifinal series with the Los Angeles Lakers at a game apiece on Thursday night, rolling to a 127-100 victory in Game 2. And Thompson extended an NBA record in the process. No other player has more than four playoff games with at least eight made 3-pointers. Thompson now has six, after going 8-for-11 from 3-point land in the win.
Bucks fire Budenholzer as coach after early playoff exit
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record. Budenholzer’s ouster comes just two years after he directed the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century. The move also comes three weeks after the NBA finalized Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s purchase of a 25% stake in the team.
Pavelski scores again, Stars beat Kraken 4-2 to even series
DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol as the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 to even the second-round series at a game each. Wyatt Johnston, the 19-year-old rookie who has lived with Pavelski's family this season, had a goal and assisted on the goal by the 38-year-old Pavelski. Game 3 is Sunday night in Seattle. Evgenii Dadonov and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars. Tye Kartye and Jordan Eberle had goals for the Kraken.
F1 star Lewis Hamilton blasts Florida's anti-LBGTQ measures
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has lashed out at anti-LGBTQ measures enacted by Florida lawmakers during the motorsports first of three stops this year in the United States. Hamilton regularly uses his platform to speak on issues of social justice. He likened Florida's “Don’t Say Gay” lawto the repression of the LBGTQ community in Saudi Arabia and said he'd be wearing a helmet with the rainbow flag all weekend.
Messi and PSG will talk after suspension, Galtier says
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain will have discussions about the Argentine player’s immediate future at the club when he returns from suspension. The World Cup champion was suspended by the club this week after he skipped practice to make a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi is not expected to extend his contract. There are only five games remaining this season. PSG coach Christophe Galtier was asked if he’ll be able to count on the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returning to the field after the suspension. Galtier says “we’ll see when Leo returns what will happen.”
Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2, take 2-game lead in series
TORONTO (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida. Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots. The best-of-seven series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Sunday. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.
