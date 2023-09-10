Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won the U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia whose triumph Sunday makes him the oldest man to win the U.S. Open in the professional era. He also moved one major singles title in front of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 entirely as a pro. Only Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events. Medvedev had beaten Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final, and Djokovic was unable to travel to New York last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating 'Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8 ranked teams
Texas jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25. Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan is No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot. Texas got two-first place votes. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 while Alabama dropped to No. 10.
Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women's World Cup final
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales has resigned after kissing a player on the lips in a controversy which overshadowed Spain winning the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Rubiales announced his resignation Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. The player said it was without her consent. Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid on Friday, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales says the kiss was consensual.
Michigan State suspends coach Mel Tucker after allegations he sexually harassed a rape survivor
Michigan State has suspended football coach Mel Tucker after allegations became public that he sexually harassed an activist and rape survivor during a phone call last year. The university's president and athletic director announced the suspension pending the results of an outside investigation into the allegations. The school hired a Title IX attorney to investigate Brenda Tracy’s complaint and the investigation concluded on July 25. A hearing is scheduled for the week of Oct. 5 determine if Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as the team’s interim coach and former coach Mark Dantonio was named associate head coach while Tucker awaits his fate.
Tom Brady returns to hero's welcome in New England and declares himself a 'Patriot for life'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady ran out of the tunnel in front of a screaming New England crowd one more time. He returned to the place where he established himself as one of the NFL’s greatest to thank the fans for “another day in this stadium that I will never forget.” With the six Super Bowl trophies he won for New England behind him, Brady took the stage set up on the field at halftime of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and declared himself “a Patriot for life.” Brady led the Patriots to six NFL titles before leaving as a free agent in 2020 in a bitter breakup with coach Bill Belichick. Brady then led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a championship.
Cowboys rip error-prone Giants 40-0 for worst shutout loss in the series between NFC East rivals
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for a touchdown on the opening series, DaRon Bland scored on a pick 6 later in the first quarter and the Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the New York Giants again, posting a season-opening 40-0 victory. Tony Pollard scored on two short touchdown runs and Dallas forced three turnovers and sacked Daniel Jones seven times in shutting down New York’s supposedly improved offense and beating the Giants for the fifth straight time and 12th in 13th meetings. The shutout loss was the largest between the teams, topping the Cowboys 35-0 win over Giants in 1995, also in a season opener in the Meadowlands.
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins out for the season with torn Achilles tendon
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, coach John Harbaugh said after Baltimore’s season-opening 25-9 win over Houston on Sunday. Dobbins left in the third quarter after catching a pass from Lamar Jackson that went for 5 yards to the Houston 2. He was tackled near the sideline by M.J. Stewart and trotted gingerly immediately to the sideline. The former Ohio State star had eight carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 15 yards.
Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez has torn elbow ligament, needs Tommy John surgery
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees rookie Jasson Domínguez has a torn ligament in his throwing elbow and needs Tommy John surgery, interrupting an impressive start to his major league career that included four home runs in his first seven games. The prized 20-year-old center fielder was scheduled to bat third for New York in Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee but was scratched about 15 minutes before the first pitch. Afterward, manager Aaron Boone said Domínguez went for a scan during the game, which revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The switch-hitter launched a two-run homer Friday, becoming the youngest player since at least 1901 to homer four times in his first seven games.
No. 4 Texas Longhorns try to stay grounded even as hype level soars after beating Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The hype is coming for the Texas Longhorns like it hasn’t in years. That's what happens when you knock off Alabama on the road and get your first win over a top-five team in 15 years. The Longhorns, who vaulted seven spots to No. 4 in the AP poll following that 34-24 win, seem determined not to get swept up in it. It’s still early September, after all. Alabama fell from third to 10th. As wide receiver Xavier Worthy said, “We're on to Wyoming.” That's the next, much less-hyped matchup.
Purdy throws 2 TDs in return from elbow surgery; 49ers drill Steelers 30-7 in season opener
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers drilled the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7. Christian McCaffrey ran for 151 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers, who built an early 20-point lead and cruised. Kenny Pickett passed for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Steelers.
