Rangers get Scherzer from Mets in all-in blockbuster from surprise AL West leaders, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the trade says the Texas Rangers have acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets. It's an all-in move from the surprise leaders in the AL West. The Rangers added the 39-year-old Scherzer with Jacob deGrom sidelined possibly until the end of next season by Tommy John elbow surgery. Multiple reports say the Mets are getting one of the top Texas prospects in Luisangel Acuña. He's the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr.
Aaron Judge has a homer and 3 hits in his 2nd game back to help the Yankees top the Orioles 8-3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered and singled twice in his second game back from the injured list and the New York Yankees topped the Baltimore Orioles 8-3. Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka went deep as well for the Yankees, who knocked out struggling Orioles starter Tyler Wells in the third inning. In the sixth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a three-run double to make it 8-3. Judge has three walks and three hits in nine plate appearances since returning Friday from the toe injury that kept him out since early June. Ryan Mountcastle homered for the Orioles.
Jonathan Taylor requests trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay at Colts practice, source says
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested to be traded. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request hadn't been made public. The news came shortly after the 2021 NFL rushing leader and team owner Jim Irsay met for nearly an hour in Irsay's motorhome as Indy held a night practice. Irsay told reporters he was hopeful Taylor would play a key role in turning around the Colts' fortunes this season. Taylor has been seeking a contract extension before embarking on the final year of his rookie deal.
Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is playing piano and dining out with his family in video and photos posted days after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old Southern California basketball recruit plays a brief melody in a video posted on the Instagram account of his father, LeBron James. The younger James smiles and gets up without speaking. TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Bronny James was released from the hospital on Thursday, three days after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC's Galen Center.
Jimmy Graham is grateful to be back with the Saints and confident he can still play
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Jimmy Graham offers several reasons why he could be a playmaker again for the New Orleans Saints. Graham is 36 years old and was out of football last year. But the veteran tight end says he's still 6-foot-7 and is feeling “better than ever." Graham says he also returns to the NFL with a chip on his shoulder and “something to prove.” Graham says he was shocked and hurt by the Saints' decision to trade him in 2015 but has longed to return to a place he calls home. He says he told his agent last year that if he didn't retire as a Saint, he wasn't going to play football again. The Saints signed Graham on Tuesday.
Savannah DeMelo's ability to speak Portuguese may help US in critical Women's World Cup match
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Savannah DeMelo was a surprise addition to the U.S. roster for the Women's World Cup because she had never played for the national team. Now DeMelo has two starts at the tournament while fellow midfielder Rose Lavelle gets up to speed following a knee injury. The Americans play Portugal on Tuesday to wrap up the group stage and need a victory. DeMelo may be able to help with more than her play. She learned Portuguese from her dad, who is from the country and played soccer there. DeMelo has dual citizenship.
Brittney Griner won't travel for next 2 games to focus on her mental health, team says
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury say All-Star center Brittney Griner will not travel for the team’s next two games so she can focus on her mental health. The 6-foot-9 center became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year. She is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season. Griner’s impressive individual season hasn’t translated to success for the Mercury, who have a 6-17 record and fired Vanessa Nygaard earlier in the season.
Looking for 1st PGA Tour title, Lee Hodges takes 5-shot lead onto 3M Open final round
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Chasing his first PGA Tour victory Lee Hodges shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to stretch his lead to five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open. Hodges had a 20-under 193 total at the TPC Twin Cities to break the tournament 54-hole mark of 195 set last year by Scott Piercy. Hodges led at 8 under after the first round and a record 15 under after the second. J.T. Poston was second after a 66. Defending champion Tony Finau was another stroke back at 14 under after a 67. Hodges' best finish in 64 prior events was a tie for third at The American Express in 2022, the only other time he has led or shared the lead after 54 holes.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray says his knee rehab is going well, but has no timetable for his return
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is working his way back to football relevancy following an underwhelming fourth season that was cut short by a torn ACL in his right knee last December. Murray’s expected to miss at least a few games of the upcoming season while he continues to recover. He watched Saturday’s practice at State Farm Stadium in a gray hooded sweatshirt and long black sleeve over his entire right leg. His impending return is a hot topic at Cardinals camp, but Murray says he has no timetable.
Unapologetic Hamlin says NASCAR's point system encourages in-race urgency and aggression
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is not offering any apologies for the move he made last weekend at Pocono that caused Kyle Larson to hit the wall and let Hamlin sail on to victory. Hamlin says NASCAR's point system encourages the aggression he showed. Larson agrees that the point system encourages aggression but says it makes the driver on the losing end of it even more angry. Larson will try for a sweep of the year's Richmond races on Sunday. He won there in April.
