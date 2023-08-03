Arizona in talks to join Big 12; Big Ten discussing membership with Oregon, Wash., AP sources say
Arizona is in talks to join the Big 12, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press. A meeting of regents who oversee Arizona and Arizona State was being held Thursday night that could determine whether the Sun Devils are ready to leave the Pac-12, too, and join the Wildcats. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the school nor the conference were prepared to finalize an invitation to the Wildcats. The University of Washington also had a special meeting scheduled amid speculation of more departures from the Pac-12.
Scherzer settles in to win his debut for Rangers. Semien has go-ahead HR in 5-3 win over White Sox
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer settled in after an unfortunate first inning to win his debut for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out nine over six innings in a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Four of Chicago’s first five batters reached base in a three-run first inning when Scherzer threw 37 pitches. Mitch Garver led off the Rangers' fourth against Touki Toussaint with a 457-foot homer to tie the game. Marcus Semien went deep later in the inning to put Texas ahead to stay. The Rangers got Scherzer, who is now 10-4, from the New York Mets in a trade last weekend.
Taurasi becomes first player in WNBA history with 10,000 points
PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like it so many other times during her career. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to score 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating. The 41-year-old guard started the night needing 18 points to make it to 10,000.
Lights go out during second half of Jets-Browns Hall of Fame game
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Several banks of lights went dark during the second half of the Hall of Fame game, causing a delay in the matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. The power outage happened at end of the third quarter with the Jets clinging to a 16-14 lead Thursday night. There was no immediate word on what caused the lights to go out inside Tom Benson Stadium. There were still some lights on, but it was too dark for play to resume. The officials gathered at mid-field with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets coach Robert Saleh to discuss the situation.
Days after his wedding, Jalen Brunson is on the court with USA Basketball.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson could be on his honeymoon right now. He’s playing for his country instead. Let this serve as incredible proof of how badly Brunson wanted to play for USA Basketball at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month: He and his now-wife moved their wedding to make it happen. Instead of getting married on Sept. 2, as was the plan, Brunson and Ali Marks got married this past Saturday. And on Wednesday, Brunson was going through his first practice with the World Cup team. The honeymoon will wait. There’s a gold medal to chase first.
Morocco advances and Germany exits in wild finale to the group stage at the Women's World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time champion Germany was eliminated in a wild finale to the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, while low-ranked Morocco advanced to the knockout stage. Colombia also advanced as Group H winner to round off a slew of upsets in the opening weeks of the competition being held in Australia and New Zealand. A day earlier Jamaica eliminated another favorite in Brazil to advance to the round of 16. South Africa is also through to the next stage after its stoppage-time winner against Italy. But Germany’s early exit after a 1-1 draw with South Korea stands out as the biggest shock in a tournament full of shocks.
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been pulled from the mound by the Los Angeles Angels after only four innings due to cramps in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani pitched scoreless three-hit ball with four strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners, and he had thrown only 59 pitches. The Angels didn’t immediately announce why they had pulled the two-way superstar and frontrunner for his second AL MVP award after winning his second straight AL Player of the Month award this week. The start was Ohtani’s shortest of the season, not counting a two-inning outing in Boston caused by a lengthy rain delay. He hadn’t pitched fewer than five innings in any other start since August 2022.
No evidence found that betting integrity manipulated by Iowa and Iowa St. athletes tied to gambling
One of the state agencies involved in the ongoing investigation of alleged sports wagering violations by Iowa and Iowa State athletes announced there is no evidence suggesting the integrity of any contest involving the schools was affected by gambling interests. That's according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. A total of seven current or former athletes at the two schools were criminally charged this week. All seven are charged with tampering with records and all are suspected of placing bets on contests involving their own schools. Four are alleged to have wagered on games involving their own teams.
Michael Jordan's sale of majority ownership of Hornets to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall is finalized
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets say the sale of the majority stake in the franchise from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall has been finalized. The Hornets introduced Plotkin and Schnall at a news conference Thursday. They said there will be a focus on player development but they hope to attract more free agents as the organization experiences more success. Jordan, who owned the team for the past 13 years, said in a news release it has been a “tremendous honor” to own the Hornets but didn’t give an explanation for why he sold the team. Jordan will remain on as a minority owner.
Russell Henley's strong finish gives him a 62 and a 1-shot lead at Wyndham
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Russell Henley still thinks about a poor finish that cost him the Wyndham Championship two years ago. Thursday was all about his great start. He shot 62. That gives him a one-shot lead over Adam Svensson and Byeong Hun An. All three are a lock for the PGA Tour postseason that begins next week. Adam Scott is not in that group. He's No. 81 in the FedEx Cup and only the top 70 advance after this week. Scott took a big step with a 65. Justin Thomas is No. 78 and he's stuck in neutral. He shot 70.
