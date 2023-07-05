Layover, cramped seating, security lines: A day with players on a WNBA commercial flight
The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day from Connecticut to Las Vegas during a recent three-game road trip. The Associated Press accompanied the team on the trip, which required two bus rides, two commercial flights and a few hours in three airports. The wear-and-tear on their bodies is one reason players have lobbied for charter flights, with New York paying a hefty price for ignoring the travel restrictions. The Liberty received a WNBA-record $500,000 fine last year for using chartered flights in 2021 during the second half of that season. The league this season has allowed teams that have games on back-to-back nights to charter flights. That still makes for some long, uncomfortable and sometimes grueling travel days.
Environmental activists arrested at Wimbledon for throwing confetti and puzzle pieces on court
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two environmental activists have been arrested at Wimbledon after running onto one of the courts and disrupting a match by throwing orange confetti and puzzle pieces onto the grass. A pair of Just Stop Oil protesters made it onto the field of play at Court 18 before being taken away by security. Play was suspended by rain before the debris was cleared from the court. A third protester from the same group interrupted a later match on that court. The All England Club increased its security in coordination with London police and other agencies for this year’s tournament. That is in part as a result of protests at other major sports venues in Britain this year.
Rain and environmental activists affect play on Day 3 at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rain is again affecting play at Wimbledon on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament and two environmental activists halted one match as well. Intermittent showers forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended twice while play in the main stadiums was also stopped for a short time because of the weather. Two Just Stop Oil protestors also disrupted one match by running onto Court 18 and throwing orange confetti onto the grass. The All England Club says the pair was arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.”
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL 'late to party' in launching inclusion coalition
Akim Aliu and his fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are feeling betrayed and confused after being excluded by the NHL in its decision to launch an inclusion coalition. The HDA released a lengthy statement in accusing the league of attempting to appropriate what they've been doing over the past three years. The NHL listed the HDA as a partner when first announcing its inclusion committee in September 2020. In accusing the NHL of having little to show since 2020, the HDA points to the ball hockey and ice hockey programs it's established for at-risk youth in under-served communities.
You can watch Wimbledon on TV outdoors in Brooklyn. It's part of a bid to blend the past and present
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam tournament, and there are many ways in which the All England Club is setting one foot in the modern age while keeping another solidly rooted in its famous past. Tennis fans in New York City can gather to see live TV coverage of the last three days of Wimbledon at an outdoor watch party at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Those are when the women’s final and the men’s semifinals and final will be played. Online registration for 1,500 free tickets for each day ends Thursday but walk-ins will be allowed.
English men's soccer has its first female head coach as Hannah Dingley takes over at Forest Green
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — While women’s soccer is growing in popularity in the U.K., the opportunities for women in the men’s game remain few and far between. That changed this week when Forest Green Rovers became the first professional soccer team in England to appoint a female head coach. Hannah Dingley was already in charge of the fourth division club’s academy. Now she has been made caretaker head coach following the departure of Duncan Ferguson. England’s women’s national team won the European Championship last year and goes to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this month as one of the favorites to win the tournament. But there has been little in the way of women getting prominent jobs in the men’s game.
Ohtani leaves Angels game with blister, says he doesn't plan to pitch in All-Star Game
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani says he's not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game next week after leaving the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday. The two-way superstar could still play a significant role if he remains the starting designated hitter for the American League in Seattle. Ohtani exited on the mound against the Padres after giving up consecutive home runs in the sixth inning. The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. His velocity was down, and he left trailing 5-1. His exit came several hours after the Angels learned they’ll be without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.
Column: US Women's Open at Pebble reminds veterans what they're missing
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Women's Open is finally at Pebble Beach, the most recognizable of all U.S. Open courses. That's a little too late for so many Hall of Famers who are at Pebble for a reunion of past Open champions. But it's all about going forward, the USGA is making up for lost time. It's one thing to be at Pebble Beach. What figures to lift the profile is for the Women's Open to be going to Riviera and Oakland Hills, back to Oakmont and Interlachen. Being at historical venues help winners become part of golf history.
Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs blew a late four-run lead but rebounded to beat the Brewers 7-6 in 11 innings. Ross praised his team’s resiliency, but many of his postgame comments focused on a series of “frustrating” calls and events throughout the game. Ross was perturbed that plate umpire Erich Bacchus prematurely called out Dansby Swanson when there were only two strikes, and he felt a Brewers baserunner interfered with a throw that allowed a run to score. Ross and first base coach Mike Napoli were both ejected. Ross also questioned why the Brewers closed their retractable roof on a mostly sunny afternoon.
Now a mom, Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women's World Cup
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women's World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League. Morgan says she feels calmer heading into this World Cup and wants to represent mom athletes. She's one of three mothers on this U.S. squad and is often accompanied by 3-year-old daughter Charlie.
