Pac-12 being pushed to brink as Big Ten joins Big 12 in honing in on West Coast schools
The Big Ten has joined the Big 12 in pushing the Pac-12 to the brink. Oregon and Washington are being courted by the Big Ten and Arizona was in serious talks to join the Big 12, people with direct knowledge of both discussions told The Associated Press. All spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing has been made official by the schools or conferences involved. None of the news bodes well for the Pac-12’s survival. The boards of regents for Arizona’s two biggest universities, along with the University of Washington, scheduled special meetings, ramping up speculation that more Pac-12 schools could leave the flailing conference.
Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, scoring season-high 42 for Mercury
PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating. It was part of a vintage night for the 41-year-old Taurasi, who had a season-high 42 points in Phoenix's 91-71 victory. She started the night needing 18 points to make it to 10,000 — and finished at 10,024.
Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women's World Cup knockout game against familiar foe
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time it is decidedly different. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and at the Olympics. The United States has played Sweden six times in the group stage at the World Cup, most recently in 2019 when the Americans won 2-0. The United States went on to win its record fourth overall title in the tournament.
They're not the same old Jets with Aaron Rodgers on board
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has rejuvenated the fan base in New York. Long-suffering Jets fans are giddy about their team's chances to win the franchise's first Super Bowl title since Joe Namath guaranteed a victory over the Baltimore Colts in January 1969. Fans who drove from New York and New Jersey to Ohio for the preseason opener and the Hall of Fame inductions of Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis didn’t get a chance to see Rodgers throw a pass in a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. That didn’t dampen their spirit. Rodgers has been re-energized in New York. His enthusiasm permeates the locker room and his presence helps the offense and defense.
Pioneering mothers are breaking down barriers to breastfeeding in Olympic sports
PARIS (AP) — Breastfeeding and high-performance sports were long an almost impossible combination for top female athletes. For decades, they have been torn between their sports careers and motherhood, because having both was so tough. That’s becoming less true ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games where women will take another step forward in their long march for equality, competing in equal numbers with men for the first time. Pioneering mothers are showing that it is possible to breastfeed and be competitive. They include French judo star Clarisse Agbégnénou. She won her sixth world title, confirming the reigning Olympic champion as one of the athletes to watch at next year’s Paris Games, while she was breastfeeding her 10-month-old daughter Athena.
Knockout round opens at Women's World Cup with Japanese vs Norway, unproven Swiss faces Spain
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Women's World Cup suddenly seems wide open with the elimination of many of the top teams in the world. And the United States hasn't looked very good through group play. Now the knockout round begins Saturday with two intriguing matches. Group winner Switzerland has mostly done just enough to get to this stage, while opponent Spain is desperate to bounce back from an ugly loss to Japan. The Japanese are unscored on so far this World Cup and play their knockout game against Norway, which doesn't know if star forward Ada Hegerberg will play.
Days after his wedding, Jalen Brunson is on the court with USA Basketball.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson could be on his honeymoon right now. He’s playing for his country instead. Let this serve as incredible proof of how badly Brunson wanted to play for USA Basketball at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month: He and his now-wife moved their wedding to make it happen. Instead of getting married on Sept. 2, as was the plan, Brunson and Ali Marks got married this past Saturday. And on Thursday, Brunson was going through his first practice with the World Cup team. The honeymoon will wait. There’s a gold medal to chase first.
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been pulled from the mound by the Los Angeles Angels after only four innings due to cramps in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani pitched scoreless three-hit ball with four strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners, and he had thrown only 59 pitches. The Angels didn’t immediately announce why they had pulled the two-way superstar and frontrunner for his second AL MVP award after winning his second straight AL Player of the Month award this week. The start was Ohtani’s shortest of the season, not counting a two-inning outing in Boston caused by a lengthy rain delay. He hadn’t pitched fewer than five innings in any other start since August 2022.
Germany, Brazil & Canada are out. Here's why this is the most open Women's World Cup ever
SYDNEY (AP) — Change is happening fast in women’s soccer and a leveling of the playing field is being showcased across the globe in the biggest Women's World Cup to date. Germany has crashed out after the group stage in what was the biggest upset in a tournament that has been full of surprises. Copa America champion Brazil has been eliminated along with Olympic gold medalist Canada. Morocco, South Africa and Jamaica have all advanced to the knockout stage and made history along the way. Back-to-back defending champion America has looked vulnerable. So has No. 5-ranked France. Here are some of the reasons why the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup could turn out to be the most open yet.
South Korea looks to 16-year-old Casey Phair to lead rebuild after Women's World Cup elimination
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — South Korea showed its age in the Women’s World Cup and is now looking toward necessary changes to get to the next level. The rebuild will begin with 16-year-old phenom Casey Phair, the first multiracial footballer named to the South Korea national team. Phair was born in South Korea to an American father and South Korean mother and resides in New Jersey in the United States. South Korea’s future certainly rides with Phair, who became the youngest player in a World Cup match when she got on the field in the team’s opener against Colombia. She earned her first World Cup start in Thursday’s draw with Germany.
