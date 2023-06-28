Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the first pick in the NHL draft. The move should kick-start a hopeful new era for Chicago. Bedard is a highly skilled offensive forward who's drawn comparisons to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Bedard is the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history. Chicago took Patrick Kane first in 2007 and he helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cup championships. Anaheim selected Sweden forward Leo Carlsson second, followed Columbus picking Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli. Russian forward Matvei Michkov had to wait until the seventh selection to be drafted by Philadelphia.
Yankees' Domingo Germán perfect through 7 innings against Athletics
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics. Germán has nine strikeouts and has thrown 81 pitches, 59 for strikes. Germán, a seven-year veteran, has never thrown a complete game. His longest outing was 8 1/3 innings against Cleveland on May 1, when he gave up two hits and one run. The 30-year-old right-hander gave up a career-worst 10 runs, eight earned, in his previous start.
NFL finalizing discipline for several players linked to gambling violations, AP sources say
Two people familiar with the plan say the NFL is finalizing disciplinary action against more players for gambling violations, including Indianapolis Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers Sr. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because an official announcement won’t be made until later this week. Rodgers is the only identified player of the group, identifying himself in a Twitter post as the Colts player accused of gambling earlier this month. The identities of the other players are not yet known. A year-long suspension would be consistent with similar punishments handed down by the NFL.
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
Simone Biles is back. The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August. The meet will be Biles' first since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles made headlines at the 2020 Games when she removed herself from several events to focus on her mental health. She returned on the last day of the meet to earn bronze on the balance beam, her seventh career Olympic medal. Biles will be joined at the U.S. Classic by 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
Mets owner Steve Cohen considering trade deadline selloff, but Showalter, Eppler safe through season
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steven Cohen is threatening his underperforming team with the prospect of a trade deadline selloff unless New York gets back into contention for a playoff berth. Cohen said manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler will keep their jobs no matter that through the end of the season, but the team is still pursuing a president of baseball operations. For this year, older players could be at risk of getting dealt. Cohen said he would be willing to cover their salaries in trades if it brought back better prospects. New York currently projects to a $360 million payroll and is on track for a record luxury tax of about $99 million.
Wembanyama's height no longer a mystery: 7 feet, 3 1/2 inches is official, Spurs say
Victor Wembanyama’s official height is 7 feet, 3 1/2 inches. That's according to the San Antonio Spurs, who got the actual measurement over the weekend. It ends months of speculation about how tall Wembanyama is. Some sites have listed him as tall as 7-foot-5. Also Wednesday, it was announced that Wembanyama's NBA summer debut is expected to come in Las Vegas. The Spurs said the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will be with the team at NBA Summer League that starts July 7. Wembanyama won't accompany the Spurs when they travel later this week for the California Classic — the first of two summer league appearances for the club next month.
Alex Killorn, J.T. Compher and Patrick Kane are among the NHL free agents to watch
Recent Stanley Cup champions Alex Killorn, J.T. Compher and Patrick Kane are among the top players to watch when NHL free agency begins Saturday. The crop of available forwards also includes longtime Chicago captain Jonathan Toews. Veterans Frederik Andersen and Tristan Jarry headline an unusually intriguing class of free agent goaltenders. 2018 Cup champion Dmitry Orlov is the best defenseman available after an impressive showing with Boston following the trade deadline.
Guardians manager Terry Francona out of hospital, advised to rest after becoming ill before game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona will not be with the team for a second straight game after being hospitalized when he became lightheaded before a series opener against the Kansas City Royals. Francona, who has had significant health issues in recent years, spent Tuesday night at The University of Kansas Health System, where he underwent tests and evaluation. The team said tests on the 64-year-old Francona all “came back within normal ranges.” Doctors have advised Francona to rest for the next few days. Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale will again handle managerial duties in Francona’s absence. Hale served as Cleveland’s acting manager for the final 63 games in 2021 when Francona had to step away.
Katie Ledecky keeps on rolling more than a decade after her 1st Olympic gold
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky will concede that a few things have changed over her long career at the top of swimming. Like those nagging aches and pains. Not that anyone else can tell. At 26, Ledecky already has sealed her legacy as one of the greatest freestyle swimmers the sport has ever witnessed yet she shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, she seems to be getting better. Ledecky started off the U.S. national championships with a dazzling performance in the 800-meter freestyle. She turned in her fastest time since setting the world record at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier. The Flyers answered perhaps the biggest question coming into Wednesday night’s NHL draft by taking the Russian right winger at No. 7 overall. Michkov wasn’t the first Russian selected. That was defenseman Dmitriy Simashev at No. 6 by Arizona, despite Michkov being possibly the best Russian prospect in at least a decade. Flyers general manager Daniel Briere says Philly can't wait to learn when Michkov will play for the team.
