Angels have a 13-run inning and set franchise records for runs and hits in 25-1 rout of Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning and Mickey Moniak capped it win a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ record-setting 25-1 rout of the Colorado Rockies. The Angels set franchise marks for runs and hits in a game with 28 and tied team records for runs and homers with their huge third inning. David Fletcher hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fourth as the Angels scored 21 runs on 17 hits in the third and fourth innings combined, sending 27 batters to the plate. Hunter Renfroe and Mickey Moniak each had five hits and four RBIs for the Angels.
Reds' 12-game winning streak ends as Braves prevail 7-6 in 8-homer slugfest
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds’ longest winning streak in 66 years was stopped at 12 games when Raisel Iglesias struck out Jonathan India for the final out as the Atlanta Braves prevailed 7-6 in an eight-homer slugfest. Each team homered four times. Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career and Travis d’Arnaud and Ozzie Albies also went deep off Graham Ashcraft. Marcell Ozuna homered against Alex Young. Cincinnati’s Matt McLain and Spencer Steer hit two-run homers, and Jake Fraley and Will Benson hit ninth-inning drives off Iglesias.
Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft's presumptive No. 1 pick
The details of how much time Connor Bedard has devoted to developing his game and imposing shot have become the stuff of lore. Vacations were skipped. Windows were broken. And neighbors awakened by the constant thud of Bedard practicing his shot outside into the night in his driveway. The payoff comes Wednesday, when the 17-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is expected to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. Bedard is being billed as a generational talent and already is drawing comparisons to Edmonton's Connor McDavid.
Analysis: Wembanyama's arrival bigger than Texas, and he seems up to the challenge
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — As Victor Wembanyama took the stage for his first news conference inside his new home arena, he couldn’t help but notice an accessory that the San Antonio Spurs commissioned for the occasion. It was a replica of the Eiffel Tower made from Legos. Hundreds of them. Wembanyama loves Legos. He looked down at the 4-foot replica when he saw it and smiled. And then he sat next to Spurs general manager Brian Wright and started to talk business. The scene was a perfect microcosm of Wembanyama’s world right now. The teenager is more than just the player the Spurs are betting on to change their fortunes and help them return to championship contention. He's a global brand before playing his first NBA game.
Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB's return to London
LONDON (AP) — Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital. Happ led off the second inning with a drive to straightaway center and put another Adam Wainwright pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth straight game. Chicago used a series of two-out hits to pile up runs against Wainwright, who was pulled after back-to-back doubles in the fourth. The Cardinals starter allowed 11 hits.
Dodgers rally to beat Astros 8-7 after Houston reliever Stanek called for balk in 8th
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman scored the go-ahead run on a balk by Houston reliever Ryan Stanek in a wild eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Astros 8-7 for their fourth straight victory. Stanek was incensed after striking out Michael Busch to end the inning. He yelled at second base umpire Junior Valentine, who tossed Stanek. Manager Dusty Baker came on the field to argue was ejected, too. Phil Bickford (2-2) got the victory in relief and Evan Phillips pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Alex Bregman hit a grand slam in the fifth for the Astros.
The welcomes for Wembanyama continue in San Antonio as the focus shifts to what's next
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The first dinner that Victor Wembanyama had in his new home city was filled with San Antonio royalty. Gregg Popovich was there, of course. So were Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliott. NBA champions, all of them. Wembanyama now starts his quest to join their club. The process of getting him ready for his first NBA season will start quickly. There are summer league practices starting in the next few days and his first game in a Spurs uniform, albeit just the summer kind, coming in early July at either Sacramento or Las Vegas.
Floyd fans 17 and Beloso's HR in 11th gives LSU a 4-3 win over Florida in Game 1 of the CWS finals
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Cade Beloso hit the tiebreaking homer in the top of the 11th inning, Ty Floyd struck out a career-high 17 for the most in a College World Series game in 51 years and LSU beat Florida 4-3 in Game 1 of the CWS finals. Beloso’s blast came after LSU left fielder Josh Pearson made a leaping catch to keep Florida from scoring the winning run in the 10th and moved the Tigers within a win of their seventh national championship. Floyd and Riley Cooper combined to strike out 20.
Alcaraz wins Queen's Club final for 1st title on grass and reclaims top ranking ahead of Wimbledon
LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has won the Queen’s Club Championships final for his first ATP title on grass. He also reclaimed the top ranking. That means the 20-year-old Spaniard will enter Wimbledon next month as the No. 1 seed. Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 for his fifth title of the year. He sealed the trophy on his first match point when the Australian sent a return long. That saw Alcaraz move above Novak Djokovic in the rankings and confirmed the U.S. Open champion as a serious challenger to the Serbian’s crown at Wimbledon.
Assistant Josh Eilert picked as interim coach at West Virginia, replacing Hall of Famer Bob Huggins
Assistant Josh Eilert has been selected as the interim coach at West Virginia, punctuating a hectic week after Hall of Famer Bob Huggins resigned following a drunken driving arrest. Athletic director Wren Baker announced the move Saturday night. The 43-year-old Eilert first joined Huggins as a graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, then followed him to West Virginia in 2007. Eilert has had a variety of roles with the Mountaineers. Under NCAA rules, West Virginia’s players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, and several apparently have chosen to do so, although they have the option to return.
