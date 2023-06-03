Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Adin Hill made a remarkable stick save among his 33 stops in net. Original Knights players Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore and captain Mark Stone also scored on Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky. Stone's insurance goal late in the third was reviewed for a high stick and upheld. The Panthers lost the series opener for the first time since the first round against Boston.
Yankees' Judge knocks open bullpen door while making running catch
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge knocked open the door of the visiting bullpen at Dodger Stadium while making a spectacular running catch in the eighth inning. Judge might have saved a run for the Yankees with his sprinting catch on J.D. Martinez’s liner into the right field corner. The AL MVP made the catch an instant before running into the bullpen door, which came partly open when he hit it. Judge hung onto the ball, and Max Muncy tagged up and advanced to second for the Dodgers, who trailed 5-3.
Heat looking to get to the line more, while Nuggets vow to be better in Game 2
DENVER (AP) — For the Miami Heat, shooting at Denver’s 5,280 feet of mile-high altitude during Game 1 of the NBA Finals wasn’t a problem. Not shooting from the foul line 15 feet away from the rim was. The Heat made NBA history by shooting only two free throws in Game 1 as Denver struck first in the title series with a 104-93 win. It was the fewest free throw attempts ever by a team in a playoff game and makes one of the adjustments for Game 2 on Sunday simple to forecast: Expect Miami to go into attack mode. But the Nuggets say they can get much better as well.
Coco Gauff, 19, comes back to beat Russia's Mirra Andreeva, 16, at the French Open
PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has won an all-teen showdown to reach the fourth round of the French Open. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who beat 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday at Roland Garros. Gauff was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in Paris a year ago. They could meet this time in the quarterfinals. But both need to win one match apiece first. Swiatek continued her powerful run through the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Wang Xinyu. Swiatek has won four of her six sets so far by a 6-0 score. Men advancing Saturday included 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud and No. 6 seed Holger Rune.
McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial by making fewest mistakes
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Rory McIlroy didn't look like he was going anywhere at the Memorial until he wound up with a share of the lead. That's how tough it was at Muirfield Village. McIlroy had a 70 and was tied with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky. That leads to a Sunday that figures to be wide open. There are 22 players separated by three shots. That includes Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay. They helped everyone's cause by making triple bogeys at various points in their rounds. Nine of those 22 players in the mix have never won on the PGA Tour.
Spectacular debut: Rose Zhang shoots 66 to take lead into Mizuho Americas Open finale
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang moved into position to win in her professional debut, shooting a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mizuho Americans Open. The former Stanford star had six birdies in a bogey-free round on a raw, overcast day at Liberty National in jumping to the top of the leaderboard. It’s nothing new for the 20-year-old from California who won 12 of 20 events in her two years in college, with many viewing it as a sign of things to come. Cheyenne Knight, Atthaya Thitikul and Aditi Ashok were tied for second.
Bettman: NHL still committed to keeping Coyotes in Arizona after arena referendum failed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is still committed to Arizona after Tempe voters rejected a referendum for a Coyotes arena. Bettman says the team is looking at other areas around Phoenix for a long-term home. The future of the Coyotes is now a major question as they go into a second season playing at a 5,000-seat college rink on Arizona State's campus. At the other end of the spectrum are the Ottawa Senators who are close to being sold for what Bettman expects will be around a billion dollars. Bettman says the sale process is close to being done.
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour to raise awareness at Bills stadium
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin kicked off a multicity tour at his home stadium on Saturday to distribute medical equipment and promote techniques that saved his life in January. Hamlin handed out automated external defibrillators for close to 50 youth sports and community organizations on the Bills’ field at Highmark Stadium at the event launching his Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour. The launch event included free CPR training for more than 1,000 people. Additional stops on Hamlin’s tour are planned for New York City, Pittsburgh, where Hamlin attended college, and Cincinnati, where six months ago Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game.
Claressa Shields wins an easy decision over Maricela Corenjo
DETROIT (AP) — Claressa Shields successfully defended her undisputed middleweight title with a lopsided unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo on Saturday night in the first boxing card at Little Caesars Arena. Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) with a score of 100-89 on one card and 100-90 on the other two. Shields has won two Olympic gold medals and professional titles at super welterweight (154 pounds), middleweight (160 pounds) and super middleweight (168 pounds). Cornejo (16-6) hasn’t beaten an opponent with a winning record in more than four years.
Man City beats Man United 2-1 in FA Cup final to complete second leg of treble bid
LONDON (AP) — Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies has stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming after a record 13 seconds. City has already retained the Premier League and now only a first ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola's team and immortality in English soccer. Gundogan scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final that was timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds, and United midfielder Bruno Fernandes equalized with a 33rd-minute penalty. Gundogan scored the winner in the 51st. It was the 142nd FA Cup final and the first between the two Manchester clubs.
