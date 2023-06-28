Wembanyama's height no longer a mystery: 7 feet, 3-1/2 inches is official, Spurs say
Victor Wembanyama’s official height is 7 feet, 3 1/2 half inches. That's according to the San Antonio Spurs, who got the actual measurement over the weekend. It ends months of speculation about how tall Wembanyama is. Some sites have listed him as tall as 7-foot-5. Also Wednesday, it was announced that Wembanyama's NBA summer debut is expected to come in Las Vegas. The Spurs said the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will be with the team at NBA Summer League that starts July 7. Wembanyama won't accompany the Spurs when they travel later this week for the California Classic — the first of two summer league appearances for the club next month.
Gymnastics star Simone Biles returning to competition in August in first meet since 2020 Olympics
Simone Biles is back. The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August. The meet will be Biles' first since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles made headlines at the 2020 Games when she removed herself from several events to focus on her mental health. She returned on the last day of the meet to earn bronze on the balance beam, her seventh career Olympic medal. Biles will be joined at the U.S. Classic by 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.
US vying for third straight Women's World Cup title. But is the team vulnerable this time?
The United States heads into the Women’s World Cup with a formidable group of wily veterans and eager newcomers. The question is, will it be enough for the team to lift international soccer’s most prestigious trophy again? The United States has won the last two Women's World Cups and the goal is to three-peat. But American dominance in women’s soccer isn’t assured anymore. Teams like England and France have caught up, Germany and Sweden remain strong, and then there’s rival Canada, which won gold at the last Olympics.
Katie Ledecky keeps on rolling more than a decade after her 1st Olympic gold
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Katie Ledecky will concede that a few things have changed over her long career at the top of swimming. Like those nagging aches and pains. Not that anyone else can tell. At 26, Ledecky already has sealed her legacy as one of the greatest freestyle swimmers the sport has ever witnessed yet she shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, she seems to be getting better. Ledecky started off the U.S. national championships with a dazzling performance in the 800-meter freestyle. She turned in her fastest time since setting the world record at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Tennessee State will become the first HBCU to add ice hockey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University announced it will become the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey. The school plans to have a men's team playing at the club level in 2024, with a goal of having Division I men's and women's teams eventually. The program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players' Association and the Nashville Predators. Since 2017, the NHL and its players’ union have sponsored feasibility studies for U.S. colleges and universities interested in exploring the addition of Division I men’s and women’s programs.
Ohtani still hasn't decided whether he will participate in the Home Run Derby
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani already knows he is headed to the All-Star Game in two weeks. It remains unclear though whether he will take part in the Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10. The two-way Los Angeles Angels superstar leads the majors with 28 home runs, including 13 in June. He became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani participated in the 2021 Home Run Derby in Denver. He lost to Juan Soto 31-28 in the second swing-off in the first-round. Ohtani was also the AL’s starting pitcher that year.
Top players who could be on the move during soccer's transfer window
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema kicked off the transfer window in spectacular fashion and more of soccer’s biggest stars could also be on the mover. Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not sign a 12-month extension on his current contract. That is expected to spark an auction for the France striker. Real Madrid likely to be at the head of the line as the Spanish club looks for a replacement for Benzema. Madrid and Manchester United have also been linked with Harry Kane as the striker enters the final year of his contract at Tottenham.
National Women's Soccer League experiencing youth movement as teenagers take the field
There's a youth movement going on in the National Women's Soccer League. Eighteen-year-old Alyssa Thompson was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the league right out of high school. She's so talented she earned a spot on the U.S. team that will play in this summer's World Cup. A change in league rules also paved the way for two 15-year-olds to launch pro careers. Olivia Moultrie of the Portland Thorns was the trailblazer for the movement when she successfully sued the league in 2021 to play before she was 18.
Alex Killorn, J.T. Compher and Ivan Barbashev are among the NHL free agents to watch
Recent Stanley Cup champions Alex Killorn, J.T. Compher and Ivan Barbashev are among the top players to watch when NHL free agency begins Saturday. The crop of available forwards also includes three-time Cup winner Patrick Kane coming off hip surgery and former Chicago teammate Jonathan Toews. Veterans Frederik Andersen and Tristan Jarry headline an unusually intriguing class of free agent goaltenders. 2018 Cup champion Dmitry Orlov is the best defenseman available after an impressive showing with Boston following the trade deadline.
Travelers says changes are coming to TPC River Highlands after complaints over low scores
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Changes will be made to the TPC River Highlands golf course after record low scoring last week during the PGA Tour's annual Travelers Championship. Travelers Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officials at the club are already looking at modifications to the course to make it more difficult next year. Keegan Bradley won the tournament by shooting a course record 23-under 257, a shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009. There were eight rounds of 62 or better during the week, which was marked by some rainy, but not windy days that kept the greens soft.
