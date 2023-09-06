In 'brutal' US Open heat, Daniil Medvedev warns during his win that a player is 'gonna die'
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached his fourth U.S. Open semifinal as the heat and humidity continue to rise at the Grand Slam tennis tournament. He looked into a courtside TV camera in the final set of a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday and warned that a player is ‘gonna die’ in the nearly 95-degree Fahrenheit (35-Celsius) conditions. Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, will face defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz next. Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will meet in the women's semifinals on Thursday. Both won in straight sets Wednesday.
Carlos Alcaraz averts an early challenge from Alexander Zverev to return to the US Open semifinals
NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. Alcaraz is trying to become the first man to win consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer claimed five in a row from 2004 to 2008. Alcaraz is a 20-year-old from Spain who has won 24 of his past 25 Grand Slam matches. That includes a trophy at Wimbledon in July. He will try to get back to the final in New York by beating 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in Friday's semifinals. The other matchup in the men's final four is Novak Djokovic against unseeded American Ben Shelton.
49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdout
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to be able to play in the season opener on Sunday at Pittsburgh despite missing all of training camp. ESPN first reported the extension and said it was worth $170 million over five seasons with $122.5 million guaranteed.
Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones amid holdout as season approaches: 'I just want a raise'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones says he “just wants a raise” as he threatens to take his holdout into the regular season with Kansas City scheduled to face the Detroit Lions in the NFL's opener Thursday night. Jones was back in Kansas City on Wednesday to visit with children and their families at Ronald McDonald House Charities. The All-Pro pass rusher left open the possibility he could be on the field against the Lions, and reaffirmed his hope that he can sign a long-term deal with the Chiefs. The 29-year-old Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract.
MLB places Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after arrest
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles.
Magic Johnson meets with Washington Commanders players for the first time
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders had a surprise guest for their pre-practice meeting. Magic Johnson stopped by the team's practice facility to talk to players and coaches for the first time since becoming part of the ownership group that bought the team this summer. Starting quarterback Sam Howell said Johnson told the team about what it takes to win in professional sports. Johnson also talked business and other topics as part of a meeting that unexpectedly ran long because of his appearance. The basketball Hall of Famer is expected to be at the sold-out season opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss
MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales is the suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. He kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. Rubiales has since been suspended from his post by FIFA.
Pro Picks: Mahomes, Chiefs up for a tough task vs. Lions
The Kansas City Chiefs will have Patrick Mahomes under center after they raise their championship banner and embark on a quest to become the first team to repeat in nearly two decades. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones may not be there. Kelce, the All-Pro tight end, is dealing with a knee injury. Jones, the All-Pro edge rusher, has been holding out for a new contract. Mahomes should be enough to squeak past the upstart Detroit Lions. Jared Goff is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Lions, who have plenty of playmakers around him on offense. Stopping opponents from scoring was Detroit’s problem last season and a revamped defense has to deal with Mahomes right away.
College football picks: The Longhorns and Aggies have opportunities to make statements on the road
Since splitting up 11 years ago, No. 11 Texas and No. 23 Texas A&M have traveled similarly underwhelming paths. They will be reunited next year when Texas joins the SEC so this is the last season where the rivalry plays out vicariously. This weekend is another opportunity for both to make a statement. Texas visits No. 3 Alabama for the return match of last season’s one-point victory for the Crimson Tide. Texas A&M has a road game against Miami.
Unruly fans singing Nazi songs and interrupting play with shouts cause problems at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev felt he had to react when he heard a fan use language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime during his U.S. Open match. The man was throw out, as was another later Tuesday during Novak Djokovic's victory. Those ejections highlighted a challenge players and the event face as the U.S. Open draws the biggest crowds in its history. They want to make sure those fans are engaged, but not enough to disrupt the tennis — and how to handle it when they do.
