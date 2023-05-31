2 teams, 2 chances at titles: Heat, Panthers ready for their finals tests
DENVER (AP) — They were No. 8 seeds. They barely got into the playoffs after up-and-down regular seasons. They had to face the No. 1 overall seeds in Round 1 of the postseason. They had to win Game 7s in Boston just to keep their seasons alive. They are Eastern Conference champions. They are four wins from a championship. This is the story of the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers. And it could have an ending like none other.
With matchup finally set, Nuggets' Malone says beating Heat will be 'biggest challenge of our lives'
The Denver Nuggets are glad they get to stay in Denver for the start of their first NBA Finals appearance but that doesn't mean they're taking the Miami Heat lightly. The Nuggets haven't had a game since completing their sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22 while the Heat has been playing every other day and finally fended off the Boston Celtics with a Game 7 win on Monday night. Had the Celtics won the Finals would have started in Boston. So, the Nuggets are glad they get a tired opponent with little time to adjust to altitude.
Sports minister: Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open
PARIS (AP) — French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera says Novak Djokovic’s political message about Kosovo was “not appropriate" and warned the former top-ranked Serb player he should not do it again. Speaking on TV station France 2, Oudea-Castera said French Open director Amelie Mauresmo spoke with Djokovic and his entourage to insist on the principle of “neutrality” on the field of play. Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo’s tennis federation after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers. After a first-round victory, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera that “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.”
Debutant Stearns beats former champ Ostapenko to reach French Open 3rd round
PARIS (AP) — Peyton Stearns is playing in the French Open for the first time and now the 21-year-old American is into the third round after knocking off 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko. Stearns used her big forehand to put together the 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 victory on Wednesday. That leaves just one past Roland Garros champion in the women's field. The 17th-seeded Ostapenko's exit is also part of a series of early losses by seeded women that also included No. 5 Caroline Garcia's departure on Wednesday. More than half of the seeds already are out of the bracket. That's in addition to the No. 2 man, Daniil Medvedev.
Nashville Predators hire Andrew Brunette as coach a day after firing John Hynes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL coaching shuffle in Nashville is complete, with Andrew Brunette officially hired as the Predators coach a little over 12 hours after the team announced that John Hynes was fired. The moves are the first being made by incoming general manager Barry Trotz and come about six weeks after the Predators missed the playoffs. The 49-year-old Brunette spent the past season as a New Jersey Devils associate coach under Lindy Ruff and has previous head-coaching experience. He was promoted to interim coach of the Florida Panthers during the 2021-22 season and oversaw a team that set franchise records for wins and points in claiming the Presidents’ Trophy.
Column: A year later, LIV Golf is fitting into golf landscape as an island
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — LIV Golf executives are fond of saying that “We're not going anywhere.” That much is true. The Saudi-funded league is not about to disappear. But is it going anywhere? The rival league in just one year has managed to blend in with the golf landscape. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it still feels as though it's on an island because it doesn't look like the other tours. The problem going forward is having the same 48 players every tournament all year long. It's been one year since LIV announced its first roster of players. And they aren't the only ones getting rich. The PGA Tour also has benefited.
Kershaw disagrees with Dodgers' decision to reinstate gay 'nun' group for Pride Night award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw says he disagrees with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to welcome a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at the team’s annual Pride Night. Kershaw told The Los Angeles Times on Monday that the team’s decision to honor the group after it rescinded its original invitation prompted him to approach the Dodgers about expediting the announcement that the team was bringing back Christian Faith and Family Day later this season. Kershaw announced via Twitter last Friday that Christian Faith and Family Day will be held July 30 when the Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. The last time the Dodgers held it was 2019.
Japanese knuckleball pitcher Eri Yoshida plays on her own 'Field of Dreams'
OYAMA, Japan (AP) — Eri Yoshida is a 31-year-old Japanese knuckleball pitcher with a sidearm delivery that she hopes might carry her to the big leagues in the United States or Japan. She says “I know it’s a really difficult challenge, but I have a dream in my heart that I really want to stand on a mound in the majors with a knuckleball." Even Yoshida acknowledges that it’s a far-fetched fantasy. But it’s also very real. She travels this week to play for two months in the Empire League, an independent baseball league in upstate New York. Yoshida has pitched in games in Japan, the United States, and Canada — against men and women.
The Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Florida will end with a first-time NHL champion
Stanley isn’t just getting a tan. He’s getting a new home. The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers pits teams against each other who have never won the NHL championship. It’s the first time that has happened since 2018 when Vegas made it in its inaugural season before losing to Washington. While ratings aren't expected to be stellar, the series is a chance to for the league to show off its expansion beyond traditional hockey hotbeds. Game 1 is Saturday in Las Vegas.
Aaron Rodgers' tweaked calf is 'fine,' Jets hope QB will fully practice Friday
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers could be back fully practicing with the New York Jets on Friday after straining a calf last week. The 39-year-old quarterback was acquired last month from Green Bay. He was injured while participating in conditioning drills last Tuesday. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Rodgers' calf is fine and the quarterback is rehabilitating the injury. Saleh added Rodgers would be limited at practice with the team hoping he’ll fully participate by Friday or next week at the latest. New York acquired Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft from Green Bay on April 26.
