Angry reaction as Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth without consent
MADRID (AP) — A kiss on the lips caused an uproar after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title. Criticism from the Spanish government and the soccer world has rained down on national soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his inappropriate conduct while reveling in Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final in Australia. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal and trophy ceremony on the field. He also hugged several other players and put his arm around Queen Letizia of Spain. The federation has released a video statement of Rubiales apologizing and acknowledging he “surely made a mistake” but in “a moment of maximum effusiveness.” Players’ union FIFPRO says the kiss was “deeply lamentable.”
USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's Harrison Jr. and Michigan's Corum top AP preseason All-Americans
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team All-Americans who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Notre Dame offensive tackle and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their All-America 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by AP Top 25 voters. Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia has the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers. Ohio State is next with three.
Women's World Cup teams head home to different futures
SYDNEY (AP) — Many teams headed home from the Women’s World Cup with uncertain futures. The struggle for funding, support and recognition will continue for countries like Nigeria and Jamaica. For others the tournament was a stepping stone. Germany, Brazil, Canada and the United States begin the post-tournament soul-searching about what went wrong. The next major tournament for women’s soccer is next year’s Olympics in France. FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said before the final that “there will be millions and millions of women and girls around the world who will sign up to play football for the first time ever after this World Cup.”
Analysis: USA Basketball striking blend of focus and fun on World Cup journey
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The sightseeing, beach trips and golf outings are over now for Team USA. It is vacation time in the NBA and USA Basketball went to great lengths to ensure that there would be a work-life balance for those who committed six weeks of their time with hopes of getting the Americans back atop the international stage. Now it's time to lock in on the World Cup. The U.S. men's team was flying to Manila on Monday and will spend the next few days going through final practice preparations before their opening game on Saturday against New Zealand. The Americans will be favored to win the tournament, but understand that it's not going to be easy to return home with the gold.
Rodriguez's 17-hit deluge helps put the plucky Mariners back in the AL playoff race
PHOENIX (AP) — The Seattle Mariners were mostly sellers at the trade deadline three weeks ago, dealing closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a move signaling that this season probably wouldn’t end in the playoffs. Julio Rodríguez had other ideas. The young All-Star recently finished a four-day stretch for the ages, setting an MLB record with 17 hits in those four games and almost single-handedly willing the Mariners back into the American League playoff race.
With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of an era in college football
Welcome to the final season of college football as we know it. That might sound extreme, but 2023 has an end-of-an-era feel. Texas and Oklahoma are taking their last lap in the Big 12. The Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Will it even be a conference in 2024? The College Football Playoff is a four-team event for the last time this year, before tripling in size. Before the maps are redrawn and the stakes are remade, there is one more season to left to appreciate what is being lost — or long for what’s being gained.
Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
For the next three weeks, the eyes of the basketball world will be on the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Basketball World Cup starts Friday, spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on Sept. 10. Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The U.S. was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish ever in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favorites.
LA Sparks fighting to grab last playoff spot in rebuilding year riddled with injuries
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks knew this season was a rebuilding year for a franchise looking to regain its championship pedigree. They just didn’t count on a spate of injuries and illness that have sometimes limited them to eight available players. But the team seems to be turning a corner. The Sparks are riding a four-game winning streak, including a victory over the WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces last week. That allowed them to overtake Chicago by 1 1/2 games for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Sparks are 13-18 while battling injuries to top players, including Chiney Ogwumike.
Women's World Cup champion Spain poised for long run among soccer elite with talented young team
SYDNEY (AP) — Newly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Spain has established itself as a team to be reckoned with for many years to come. La Roja defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s final for their first major tournament title. Over the course of the month-long event, Spain shook off both the turbulence of a player rebellion and the injury-diminished role of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmati solidified her credentials and 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo made an impression as a rising global star.
Schauffele earns final spot and bumps Koepka from an automatic Ryder Cup berth
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Xander Schauffele has nailed down the sixth and final automatic spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team. And that leaves Brooks Koepka on the outside. Not by much. Schauffele tied for eighth in the BMW Championship and finished 29 points ahead of Koepka. The BMW Championship was the final qualifying event. Zach Johnson now has six captain's picks that he will announce after the Tour Championship. Any other player with Koepka's credentials would be a lock. But he's part of Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Koepka had 9,421 points in 10 starts. Schauffele had 9,450 points in 26 qualifying tournaments.
