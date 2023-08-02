MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
The arms race in the AL West began with Lucas Giolito and quickly escalated. After the Los Angeles Angels acquired Giolito and signaled their intentions to make a bid for the postseason, division rivals Texas and Houston answered with some big moves of their own. The Rangers acquired Max Scherzer and the Astros landed Justin Verlander before Tuesday’s trade deadline. That should set up quite a race down the stretch. Verlander returns to Houston less than a year after winning the Cy Young Award with the Astros. That was the third of his career, matching Scherzer’s total.
Astros' Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history Tuesday night in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face. He’s the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston.
Astros reacquire Justin Verlander from Mets, a deal owner Jim Crane tells AP was an easy decision
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander is headed back to the Houston Astros, who reacquired the three-time Cy Young Award winner from the New York Mets in a trade-deadline blockbuster. The Astros, who are in a tight race with Texas atop the AL West, shipped outfield prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford to New York. Houston owner Jim Crane tells The Associated Press the Mets could send more than $50 million to the Astros to help pay off Verlander’s contract. The 40-year-old pitcher signed an $86.7 million, two-year deal with the Mets in December that includes a vesting option for 2025 at $35 million. The underperforming Mets have dismantled the most expensive roster in major league history. They also dealt Max Scherzer to Texas in a trade announced Sunday.
A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving 'Cinco de Mayo' onto his head
CHICAGO (AP) — Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racist and sexual abuse to thrive. Ramon Diaz says it caused psychological and emotional damage to athletes of color. Diaz says he was 17 when upperclassmen shaved “Cinco de Mayo” onto the back of his head as the entire Wildcats football team watched. Former football head coach Patrick Fitzgerald said he had no knowledge of the hazing before he was fired last month. Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate.
Iowa St QB Dekkers accused of betting on Cyclones sports, charged with tampering in gambling probe
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game, and has been charged with tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Dekkers is accused of using a phony ID to place wagers totaling $2,799 while underage and as a member of the Cyclones. According to the documents, Dekkers bet on an Iowa State football game against Oklahoma State in 2021, when he was a sophomore backup quarterback. Dekkers did not play in that game. Three other current or former Cyclones athletes are facing the same charge.
Wasted welfare money sparks candidates' feud in election for Mississippi governor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Democrat trying to unseat Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is pushing hard to tie the Republican incumbent to tens of millions of dollars in welfare misspending that happened while Reeves was lieutenant governor. But the Reeves campaign says challenger Brandon Presley is engaging in false and “nonsensical” attacks. Former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis and others have pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to misusing money that was supposed to help poor people. Presley's new commercial says $1.3 million went to a “personal trainer" for Reeves. The governor's campaign says Reeves took part in group fitness classes — not one-on-one sessions.
Browns tackle Joe Thomas was an iron man, Cleveland's own on his NFL journey to the Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Thomas was always there for the Cleveland Browns. A 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle, Thomas never missed a game and was on the field for more than 10,000 consecutive plays before being forced off with an injury in 2017. Thomas has been the best thing about the Browns since their 1999 expansion return and he'll celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend along with thousands of Browns fans who will turn Canton into a Cleveland home game. Thomas will be introduced by his wife, Annie, and their four children.
The US lacks that 2019 magic at this Women's World Cup
The United States is clearly not the dominant team that won the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The Americans have advanced to the knockout stage at this edition, but just barely after a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match. With just one win and a pair of draws, the United States fell to second in Group E behind the Netherlands and heads to Melbourne, Australia, in the round of 16. They've appeared out of sync in the group games in New Zealand, but still have at least one more match to come together.
Former Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon retires from soccer at age 45
PARMA, Italy (AP) — Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has announced his retirement at age 45 after a career that included a World Cup title with Italy and a long list of trophies with Juventus. Buffon was considered among the best goalkeepers in soccer for many years during his long career. He had one season remaining on his contract with Parma in Serie B and therefore leaves the sport with the same team that he began his professional career with nearly three decades ago. Buffon writes on Instagram, “That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together."
Renard, Le Sommer rested for France's 6-3 win over Panama in Women's World Cup Group F finale
SYDNEY (AP) — France captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugénie Le Sommer have been given a rest during the 6-3 win over Panama in the Group F finale at the Women’s World Cup. Renard and Le Sommer scored France’s only two goals of the first two games _ both in a 2-1 win over Brazil. Renard hurt her calf in France’s opening draw against Jamaica and has had limited practice time. The veteran pair weren’t required as France conceded early before racing to a 4-1 lead at halftime. Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat trick as France returned to scoring form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.