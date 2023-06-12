Nuggets try to avoid letdown with 1 win to go for team's first title
DENVER (AP) — Everything from the history books to the way they’ve played through most of the postseason suggests the Denver Nuggets are on the verge of capturing their first NBA title in 47 years in the league. The goal now for Denver is to avoid a letdown against the Miami Heat in what will be the first title-clinching opportunity in franchise history. The Nuggets are trying to keep their minds on hoops, not that trophy, and the mission could be helped by the fact that Miami’s only win in this series came a week ago in Denver. Also, the Heat have won seven road games during the postseason.
Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals
Miami guard Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. It's a strong indication the Heat plan on having him available to play against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night as they try to extend their season. Herro hasn't played since breaking his right hand in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against Milwaukee. He has recovered from surgery to repair the fractures and has been doing on-court work for several days in an effort to get back on the court.
Vegas Golden Knights buck trend of small D-men during Stanley Cup Final run
The Vegas Golden Knights are one win from the Stanley Cup with a big defensive corps that bucks the trend of smaller blue lines. Vegas' six defensemen that have have played in the final range from 6-foot-1 to 6-6. That's a significantly bigger defense than the Florida Panthers, who the Golden Knights lead 3-1 in final. Part of the advantage is having the size and toughness to handle big hits and pressure all playoffs.
Analysis: Novak Djokovic has 23 Slams, so is he the GOAT? He leaves that debate to others
PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic's 23 Grand Slam titles put him atop the list for the most in history by a man. He broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal and is now three ahead of the retired Roger Federer. Djokovic got his 23rd by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. Djokovic was then asked how it feels to be the greatest male tennis player in history. He did not give a direct answer. But the numbers sure back his case. Most Grand Slam titles. Most weeks at No. 1. The only man to win every Masters 1000 event twice. And so on. He now heads to Wimbledon halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam.
Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger
WASHINGTON (AP) — The leader of a Senate subcommittee wants the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf to present records about negotiations that led to their new agreement and plans for what golf will look like under the arrangement. Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent letters to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Greg Norman spelling out the “serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement.” Blumenthal, who is chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said he also wanted to hear the tour’s plans to retain its tax-exempt status. Last week, LIV and the tour stunned the golf world by agreeing to merge the PGA Tour and European tour with the Saudi golf interests, while dropping all lawsuits between the parties.
Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was also successful in soccer at AC Milan and Monza
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi dominated Italian soccer for decades just like he commanded the show in Italian politics. AC Milan enjoyed years of dominance during his 30-year ownership. The team won 29 trophies before he sold the club in 2017. Berlusconi then empowered Monza up to Serie A for the first time in its history after reuniting with Adriano Galliani. Berlusconi was always a very hands-on owner and never shy about dictating player lineups to his coaches. Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.
Top teams not worried when NASCAR Cup Series takes only break in grinding schedule
SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — The relentless grind of the NASCAR Cup Series pauses this week, and just about everybody involved with the cars is looking to take advantage. This is the teams’ sole weekend without a race between the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 and the Cup Series championship at Phoenix on Nov. 5. But for the teams and drivers doing their best work right before the start of the 10-race sprint to the eight-race Cup playoffs, this one-week break is a mixed blessing. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. both say they're quite pleased with the momentum built up by their teams.
NCAA champion athletes go to White House, where Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates them
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris saluted more than a thousand U.S. college athletes from championship teams who gathered Monday at the White House South Lawn. She says that sports have a “very special way of bringing people together.” President Joe Biden had been scheduled to greet the athletes, but he had a root canal and was unable to attend the outdoor event on an overcast morning. The first of its kind assembly comes as collegiate sports have increasingly spilled into the political arena.
For this US Open in LA, fairways look wider than they really are
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Players are getting their first look at Los Angeles Country Club going into U.S. Open week. Rickie Fowler was quick to notice how wide the fairways are. Looks can be deceiving. The actual target for the best angle into the greens can be a lot smaller. This also is the first U.S. Open with Bermuda rough and fairways since Pinehurst No. 2 in 2005. Justin Thomas likes that several holes are short enough for a wedge and some are hard to make par. He also can't recall hitting a 3-wood into a par 3 twice in one round.
Sue Bird commands floor once more as her No. 10 retired by the Seattle Storm
SEATTLE (AP) — For more than two hours, Sue Bird was back commanding the middle of the court. At times funny, at times emotional, Bird’s 21-year career received a ceremony that matched the longevity of her basketball exploits when the Seattle Storm retired the No. 10 she wore during her WNBA career. The event pushed nearly three hours in total length with Bird’s speech taking up more than half that amount. But it was the comprehensive closure that never materialized after Bird’s career ended in the 2022 WNBA playoffs. It was a chance for Bird to share her thanks to former coaches, teammates, family, friends and fans who watched her win four WNBA titles and five Olympic gold medals.
