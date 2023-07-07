Wembymania selling out Las Vegas, as Spurs rookie 'can't wait' for Summer League debut
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s debut at NBA Summer League is Friday night. His highly anticipated showing is sold out, not too different from when a superstar music artist hits the city. All 17,500 tickets that were available for Day 1 of the 11-day series of games on the campus of UNLV were gone by sometime Wednesday, largely because of the debut of the 7-foot-3 rookie who will be playing his first game in a San Antonio Spurs uniform. Wembanyama says he can't wait. The plan is for him to play “at least one or two games.”
Britney Spears says Wembanyama's security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. Wembanyama said Thursday he wasn’t told that Spears was the person who grabbed him until hours later. Spears filed a police report saying she was struck by a security guard. She said in social media posts that she did not grab Wembanyama. She said she only tapped him on the shoulder so she could congratulate him on his success. Spears said she was “back handed” and nearly knocked to the ground.
Alcaraz and Sabalenka both advance at Wimbledon. Swiatek and Djokovic upcoming on Centre Court
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded man Carlos Alcaraz and second-seeded woman Aryna Sabalenka both won at Wimbledon on Day 5. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and second-seeded man Novak Djokovic should be on court soon. Alcaraz advanced to the third round for the second straight year by beating Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Centre Court. Sabalenka played on No. 1 Court and defeated Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the third round. Swiatek was scheduled to face Petra Martic on Centre Court in the third round later in the day. That match will be followed by seven-time champion Djokovic against Stan Wawrinka for a spot in the fourth round.
NHL great Hašek demands Russians openly condemn war against Ukraine or be banned from Paris Olympics
PRAGUE (AP) — NHL great Dominik Hašek says Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year's Paris Olympics. The former Olympic champion says he is certain their presence at the Paris Games would otherwise result in “a huge promotion of the Russian war.” Hašek says democratic countries should be ready to offer the athletes and their families asylum and safety. He says they could represent a team of refugees in Paris. Hašek will present his plan at the European Parliament in July.
With Griffey's help, MLB hosts HBCU All-Star Game hoping to create opportunity for Black players
SEATTLE (AP) — Major League Baseball is opening its All-Star weekend in Seattle with a showcase game for top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The HBCU Swingman All-Star Classic was forged from an idea by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as a way to give a stage for players from HBCU schools that have lacked exposure. It comes at a time when a recent study found Black U.S. players represented just 6.2% of players on MLB opening day rosters. There’s hope at the youth level, though, after four of the top five picks in last year’s amateur draft were Black.
Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie. He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen. Verstappen will be aiming for his eighth win in 10 races this year on Sunday as he surges toward winning the title for a third straight year. His Red Bull team has won 19 of the last 20 races going back to July 2022. Race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests after an incident at last year's British Grand Prix and at other major sports events in Britain this summer.
Amid criticism over his war on gangs, El Salvador's President Bukele turns to sports
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games have offered El Salvador President Bukele an opportunity. Hosting the games with athletes from 35 countries is a chance to showcase a safer El Salvador. It's the largest international event there since Bukele's government entered an all-out war with gangs. It also comes as Bukele is accused of crimes against humanity for that same crackdown. Many worry events like the Games will allow Bukele to save face internationally and hand him the legitimacy he needs to hold onto power as he seeks reelection, despite being prohibited by the constitution. Some observers accuse him of “sportswashing.” It's the use of sports to divert attention from controversy and improve reputations amid wrongdoing.
Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones 7 months ago. Now he's the world's fastest hurdler this season
Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones seven months ago and beginning to think his track career might be finished. The 22-year-old from Wisconsin was coaxed to give it one last shot. He went to Pittsburg State in southeast Kansas and won the 110-meter hurdles, long jump and high jump at the NCAA Division II championships. Tinch has the world's top time in the 110-meter hurdles this season and could be the one to give two-time reigning world champion Grant Holloway a run for his title. Tinch's quest starts this weekend at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon. He will compete in hurdles and long jump.
Lillard still waiting, hoping that Summer League gives Blazers and Heat chance to talk trade
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard’s position has not and will not change: The seven-time All-Star wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed that stance Thursday and said he hopes that the Portland Trail Blazers — the team that Lillard has spent the entirety of his 11-year NBA career with — can engage with the Heat on steps toward a deal in the coming days, especially with virtually everyone from the NBA gathering in Las Vegas for Summer League that starts on Friday.
Xiyu Janet Lin soaks up Pebble Beach views and shares lead with Hyo Joo Kim at US Women's Open
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Xiyu Janet Lin and Hyo Joo Kim are tied for the lead in the first U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach. Lin wanted to soak up the views at one of America's most famous courses. She also had a hot putter to help her out. The Chinese player made four par saves early and five birdies to sent her to a 68. Kim birdied the 17th hole to join her. Among those one behind were Leona Maguire and Irish amateur Aine Donegan. Rose Zhang opened with a 74. The top four players in the world were a combined 22 over.
