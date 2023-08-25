Spanish soccer president refuses to resign despite kissing a player on the lips at Women's World Cup
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The president of the Spanish soccer federation has refused to resign despite the uproar he caused by kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Luis Rubiales told an emergency general assembly of the federation on Friday that he won't resign. Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England in Australia. Several Spanish news media outlets had reported that Rubiales was planning to step down. But on Friday, he dug in, saying the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso. Hermoso had said in a video after the kiss last Sunday that “I didn’t like it, but what can I do.”
Players credit the NFL and union with doing a better job of teaching when sports betting isn't OK
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players credit the league with doing a much better job of educating them on where and what they can bet on. Detroit linebacker Alex Anzalone says things are much clearer after the NFL suspended 10 players this offseason for betting on league games or other sports. The wave of suspensions prompted changes to better educate players on the NFL's gambling policy. The NFL even featured Tom Brady in a video on gambling that rookies are required to watch.
Analysis: It's been a blast, but Ohtani's elbow injury shows limits of 2-way stardom
The two-way baseball superstardom of Shohei Ohtani these past three seasons has been nothing short of absurd. Tape-measure homers on the regular. Fastballs that hovered around 100 mph. Sometimes, just a few minutes apart. In a sports world littered with questionable hyperbole, Ohtani’s on-field heroics lived up to every bit of the hype. It’s why there was a palpable sense of melancholy around the sport after the Los Angeles Angels announced that the 29-year-old Japanese sensation has a torn ligament in his elbow and won't pitch again this season.
As temperatures climb across the globe, track and field athletes try to keep cool
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Everyone in track and field is constantly looking for ways to keep cool in an era of rising temperatures and rising risk that comes with competing in them. It’s been baking in Budapest at the world championships with temperatures pushing 94 degrees Fahrenheit and humidity levels that make it feel hotter. All of that could be a glimpse of things to come at next year’s Paris Olympics and beyond. Athletes are dealing with the weather in unique ways to get them swiftly across the finish line. It could be wearing ice vests before races and in training. Or preparing by logging time in saunas to help acclimate to sweltering conditions. Or simply drinking more water.
Billie Jean King's push for equal prize money in 1973 will be celebrated at US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — When Billie Jean King won the U.S. Open in 1972, she didn’t follow with the usual remarks about hoping to win again the next year. Instead, she threatened to not play at all the following year and added that no other women’s players would, either. King was angry that the $10,000 she earned for that victory was $15,000 less than what men’s champion Ilie Nastase won. Her demand helped lead the U.S. Open in 1973 to become the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to men's and women's competitors. The tournament is celebrating the 50th anniversary of that achievement this year.
US Open 2023: Iga Swiatek wants to win, of course. She wants to be heard on key issues, too
Iga Swiatek wants to win the U.S. Open again, of course. She just doesn’t want to think about trying to win the U.S. Open again. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek tells the AP as play is about to begin in New York on Monday that she does not want to focus on her final result. She wants to worry about each match as it comes. That approach has helped her win four Grand Slam titles by the age of 22. That includes three at the French Open and last year's triumph at Flushing Meadows. Swiatek finds it important to draw attention to issues that matter to her, and those tend to be issues she thinks affect other people.
Canada knocks off France; Basketball World Cup attendance record set on Day 1
The Basketball World Cup started Friday and Canada sent a message. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way as Canada topped medal-hopeful France. The Dominican Republic got 26 points from Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the Philippines on a night where fans in Manila set a World Cup single-game attendance record. Other winners on Day 1 were Montenegro, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and Australia.
Erik Spoelstra believes coaching in Philippines at World Cup is a perfect homecoming
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Erik Spoelstra has never lived in the Philippines so returning as an assistant coach for USA Basketball at the World Cup this summer is not, technically, a homecoming for the Miami Heat coach. He’s not from the Philipines. He wasn’t born there. None of that seems to matter. For this World Cup in Manila, halfway around the world from where he lives, Spoelstra is right at home.
Michigan to give 4 assistants chance to act as head coach during Jim Harbaugh's 3-game suspension
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will give four assistant coaches the chance to be head coach while Jim Harbaugh is serving a suspension during the first three games of the season. Michigan also announced that Harbaugh’s 84-year-old father, Jack, will be assistant head coach when the third-ranked Wolverines face East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green at home in September. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as head coach against East Carolina. The next week against UNLV, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart will each handle head-coaching duties for a half. Jay Harbaugh is Jim's son. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be act as head coach for Game 3.
Collin Morikawa shoots 61 to go from 9 shots behind to 3-way tie for Tour Championship lead
ATLANTA (AP) — Collin Morikawa knew he had four days at East Lake to make up a nine-shot deficit in the Tour Championship. He wound up doing it in one day, with a little help from Scottie Scheffler. Morikawa started the FedEx Cup finale at 1-under par because he was 24th in the standings. Scheffler began at 10 under as the top seed. And then Morikawa shot a 61. Now he's tied for the lead with Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland. Scheffler shot 71 and is one shot behind. Sixteen players are separated by four shots. All are chasing the $18 million bonus.
