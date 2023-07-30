Rangers to acquire Scherzer from Mets in blockbuster from surprise AL West leaders, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the trade says the Texas Rangers have agreed to acquire three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster deal with the New York Mets. It's an all-in move from the surprise leaders in the AL West. The Rangers are adding the 39-year-old Scherzer with Jacob deGrom sidelined possibly until the end of next season by Tommy John elbow surgery. Multiple reports say the Mets are getting one of the top Texas prospects in Luisangel Acuña. He's the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr.
Crawford unifies welterweight division with 9th-round TKO in dominant performance over Spence
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terence Crawford knocked down Errol Spence Jr. three times Saturday night before finally ending the fight at 2:32 of the ninth round on a technical knockout to cement himself as one of the greatest welterweights in history. The fight was the most-anticipated boxing match in several years. It made Crawford the first undisputed champion in the 147-pound division in the four-belt era that began in 2004. Crawford already owned the WBO belt, but and took the WBC, WBA and IBF titles. He ran his KO streak to 11 matches, the second-longest active stretch.
Jonathan Taylor requests trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay at Colts practice, source says
WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has requested to be traded. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request hadn't been made public. The news came shortly after the 2021 NFL rushing leader and team owner Jim Irsay met for nearly an hour in Irsay's motorhome as Indy held a night practice. Irsay told reporters he was hopeful Taylor would play a key role in turning around the Colts' fortunes this season. Taylor has been seeking a contract extension before embarking on the final year of his rookie deal.
Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form. He emphatically won the Belgian Grand Prix for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season. Despite starting from sixth place he finished 22.3 seconds ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to move ominously closer to a third straight world title and his own F1 record of 15 wins from last year. He is 125 points ahead of Perez and can equal Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of nine straight wins with a victory at the Dutch GP on Aug. 27. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished third with Lewis Hamilton in fourth for Mercedes. Red Bull extended its record to 13 straight wins including last year's final race.
Aaron Judge has a homer and 3 hits in his 2nd game back to help the Yankees top the Orioles 8-3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered and singled twice in his second game back from the injured list and the New York Yankees topped the Baltimore Orioles 8-3. Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka went deep as well for the Yankees, who knocked out struggling Orioles starter Tyler Wells in the third inning. In the sixth, Isiah Kiner-Falefa capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a three-run double to make it 8-3. Judge has three walks and three hits in nine plate appearances since returning Friday from the toe injury that kept him out since early June. Ryan Mountcastle homered for the Orioles.
Megan Rapinoe adjusts to new role at Women's World Cup while still savoring final days in spotlight
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Megan Rapinoe is adjusting to her new role at the Women’s World Cup, even if it means she’s not on the field as much as she’d like to be. The outspoken 38-year-old is the oldest player on the team. She already announced that her fourth World Cup would be her last. Rapinoe has played limited minutes so far, coming in as a substitute in the 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the tournament opener. She was available but didn’t play in the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington.
Canadian Summer McIntosh, 16, gets second gold medal at swimming worlds in Japan
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Summer McIntosh, the 16-year-old Canadian who promises to be a star at next year’s Paris Olympics, has won her second gold medal of the World Aquatics Championships. She won the women’s 400-meter individual medley in 4 minutes, 27.11 seconds. The victory for McIntosh, the world-record holder in the event, was her second of the worlds after winning the 200 butterfly on Friday. McIntosh seized the lead in the opening leg and won going away, recording the third fastest time in history. American Katie Grimes took the silver in 4:31.41, with Jenna Forrester of Australia picking up the bronze in 4:32.30.
Gaethje knocks out Poirier in second round to win UFC 291 lightweight bout
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier with a head kick one minute into the second round to win the main event lightweight bout at UFC 291. The third-ranked Gaethje (26-4) celebrated his victory by climbing to the top of the Octagon fence and doing a backflip off it. His perfectly timed headshot helped him avenge a loss to Poirier in 2018 when he suffered a fourth-round technical knockout via strikes. It was Gaethje’s 20th win by knockout or TKO and his seventh victory in his last nine fights.
Some of soccer's biggest stars are struggling to make an impact at the Women's World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Some of the biggest names in women’s soccer have been slow to show up at the Women’s World Cup. That's literally been the case of Australian star Sam Kerr. She missed the first two games of the tournament with a calf injury, but the Chelsea striker has recovered in time to play in the Matildas crucial final Group B game against Canada on Monday. Her return is a relief because Kerr is one of a host of soccer's leading players who have yet to make an impact at the tournament.
Angels outfielder Taylor Ward placed on IL with facial fractures after being hit in head
TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah. Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. He was released from hospital Saturday evening. To replace Ward, the Angels selected the contract of infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Salt Lake.
