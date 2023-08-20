From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England
SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year. La Roja's first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they're world champions. Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men's and women's world titles. England's long wait for another World Cup continues.
Spaniards back home celebrate La Roja winning Women's World Cup
MADRID (AP) — Spaniards have erupted in joy after La Roja won the Women’s World Cup with some following coach Jorge Vilda’s call to take to the streets and celebrate Spain’s first major soccer title in more than a decade. Fans in Madrid, Barcelona and around the country cheered when the final whistle blew in Sydney, Australia, following Spain’s 1-0 win over England to clinch the women’s world title for the first time. The women’s triumph came 13 years after the men’s national team won its only World Cup title in South Africa. The men’s team also won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.
Patriots' Isaiah Bolden evaluated, released from hospital after being carted off late vs. Packers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots' rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers on Saturday night. The game was suspended after the injury. The Patriots said in a statement that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachusetts. The Patriots and Tennessee Titans have canceled their scheduled joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday’s exhibition game.
Messi scores in regulation, penalties to lead Inter Miami past Nashville in Leagues Cup final
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami, converting in the 23rd minute. Nashville fans had booed Messi on his previous touches of the ball, but the stadium erupted in cheers when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year scored. Messi calmly converted the first shot in penalties as Miami claimed its first trophy.
With super conferences and CFP expansion on horizon, 2023 is the end of an era in college football
Welcome to the final season of college football as we know it. That might sound extreme, but 2023 has an end-of-an-era feel. Texas and Oklahoma are taking their last lap in the Big 12. The Pac-12 is still a Power Five conference. Will it even be a conference in 2024? The College Football Playoff is a four-team event for the last time this year, before tripling in size. Before the maps are redrawn and the stakes are remade, there is one more season to left to appreciate what is being lost — or long for what’s being gained.
Aaron Rodgers will make his Jets debut in preseason finale vs. Giants, AP source says
A person with knowledge of the decision says Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets next Saturday night against the Giants in the teams’ preseason finale. The 39-year-old Rodgers hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers but will start in the Jets' final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Jets didn’t announce the decision. The New York Post first reported Rodgers’ debut with New York would come against the Giants.
Kerley out in 100 semifinals at worlds while Lyles, Coleman, Hughes move on
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — There will be a new world champion in the men’s 100 meters after American Fred Kerley failed to advance out of the semifinal. Kerley, who came in as the favorite, finished third in the final heat with a time of 10.02. The top two finishers in each of the three heats automatically advanced to the final, along with the two fastest finishers who weren’t in the top two, but Kerley missed the final spot by .01. Noah Lyles, who has said he thinks he can run 9.65, won his heat easily in 9.87 — the fastest time of the three semifinals. Another American, 2019 world champ Christian Coleman, won the second semifinal in 9.88.
Stepping up: Rai Benjamin alters stride pattern in quest to chase down gold at worlds in 400 hurdles
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Rai Benjamin altered his stride pattern in an effort to chase down a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the world championships. The American is trying to keep up with Norwegian Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm, along with reigning world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil. Their rivalry, along with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s record-setting performances in the women’s version, are why the 400 hurdles are must-watch TV these days. Benjamin has had a series of runner-up finishes. He was second to Warholm at the 2019 world championships in Doha, second again to Warholm in Tokyo and second once again at last summer’s world champs to dos Santos.
College football season arrives as gambling scandals, bet monitoring take on primary role
LAS VEGAS (AP) — University athletic departments and college conferences use independent sports-betting monitoring services to make sure athletes and personnel do not bet on sports. Athletes provide private information such as birthdates and residential addresses. The need to keep a close eye on the betting market was driven home over the past several months because of scandals at Alabama, Iowa and Iowa State. Sports betting is legal in 37 states plus the District of Columbia. Experts say schools that want to protect their brand need the right integrity programs in place.
Lost rivalries in the Big 12, including no more Bedlam when Oklahoma and Texas switch to SEC
This will be the last season for some of the Big 12's biggest rivalry games. There will be no more Bedlam in the Big 12, and the Red River game between Oklahoma and Texas will be in the SEC after those schools switch leagues next year. The Sooners and Oklahoma State have met for Bedlam 117 times since 1904, but have no games scheduled after this season. Same for Baylor against Texas in a series that has been played annually for a century. The Red River game will carry on at the State Fair of Texas, just not in the Big 12 after this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.