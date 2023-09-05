Spanish soccer federation fires women's national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda less than three weeks after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. The coach was among those who applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign despite facing widespread criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the title celebrations in Sydney last month. Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is facing a Spanish government case against him for the conduct that prompted a storm of criticism and led to widespread calls for his resignation.
USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach Basketball World Cup semifinals
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States is headed to the medal round of the Basketball World Cup after bouncing back from its first loss of the tournament in emphatic fashion. Mikal Bridges scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half and the U.S. was airtight for long stretches defensively on the way to beating Italy 100-63 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The win ensures the 15th top-four finish for the Americans in 19 World Cups. They’ll play either Germany or Latvia in Friday’s semifinals.
Shohei Ohtani's agent says the star plans to continue as a pitcher and hitter after his elbow heals
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar is determined to continue his career as both a pitcher and a hitter after he recovers from his latest elbow injury. Nez Balelo said Monday that he thinks it’s “inevitable” that Ohtani will need some sort of procedure to heal the ligament tear in his pitching elbow, but they’re still gathering opinions on whether that procedure should be Tommy John surgery or a nonsurgical remedy. Balelo said Ohtani will continue playing as the Angels’ designated hitter for the foreseeable future this season. Balelo said Ohtani also intends “to be in somebody’s lineup next year DHing when the bell rings.”
Fan ejected from US Open match after German player said the man used language from Hitler's regime
NEW YORK (AP) — A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime. Zverev, the No. 12 seed, was in the fourth set of his match against No. 6 Jannik Sinner when he suddenly went to chair umpire James Keothavong and pointed toward the fan, who was sitting in a section behind the umpire. During a changeover shortly after, the fan was identified by spectators seated near him, and he was removed by security. Zverev went on to beat Sinner in five sets and will play defending U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.
Analysis: Several stars could join Jonathan Taylor and miss start of NFL season over money squabbles
The 2023 NFL season begins this week and there's several stars who could miss their team's opener because they're embroiled in contract disputes. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs are dealing with defensive tackle Chris Jones' absence and the 49ers are without Nick Bosa who is the league's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The Colts will be without disgruntled 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor who was kept on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury when nothing materialized after he asked for a trade. And Carolina's rebuild could be affected by Brian Burns' contract tussle.
The effort to add young minority hockey players in North America turns its attention to keeping them
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals hosted more than 100 minority youth hockey players for a two-day clinic designed to keep them in the sport and show them a pathway to higher levels. The Rising Stars Academy included on-ice skills training and off-ice seminars aimed at helping kids navigate some of the unfortunate challenges hockey presents. The goal was to provide assistance and direction for families who have chosen the sport and now are looking to take the next step. It was also an opportunity for players of color to feel a sense of community and know they're not alone.
STAT WATCH: Shedeur Sanders' passing numbers best for FBS first-timer, and he's just getting started
College football's top statistical performances in Week 1 begins with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. His school-record 510 passing yards against TCU were most by a player in his first FBS game since at least 1996 and his 38 completions are tied for the national season high. His four touchdown passes were one more than Colorado threw for as a team on the road in six games in 2022. Oregon scored the sixth-most points by an FBS team since 2000 in its 81-7 rout of Portland State. North Carolina’s nine sacks against South Carolina were its most since at least 2000.
Arrivals of West Coast schools could cause Big Ten to depart from its traditional smashmouth style
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Big Ten’s westward expansion could challenge the league’s reputation for smashmouth football. No Power Five conference relies more on defense and the running game than the Big Ten. The arrival of Southern California, UCLA, Oregon and Washington next year with their high-powered offenses just might change that. Six Big Ten schools ranked among the nation's top 14 teams in total defense last year. No Big Ten team other than Ohio State has finished in the top 20 in total offense each of the last five seasons.
As sports betting spikes, help for problem gamblers expands in some states
When the NFL season kicks off, Kentucky residents will be able to legally bet on games for the first time. When they do, they also will be funding the state's first-ever program for people with gambling problems. Nearly three-fourths of the states have moved swiftly to allow sports betting since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. State funding for problem gambling services generally has not kept pace — averaging just 38 cents per capita. But more states, like Kentucky, are requiring at least a portion of their sports wagering revenues to go toward helping addicted gamblers.
NFL players follow musical passion to create songs featured on Madden 24 video game
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Several NFL players have momentarily traded their cleats for a recording studio microphone. Three powerhouses — including the NFL, Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Electronic Arts Sports — have partnered to empower players to pursue their music dreams. The result is “Crowd Control,” a six-song extended play offering was released Tuesday. The songs were also inserted into “Madden NFL 24,” released last month. It’s the first-time ever music made by NFL players will appear in the video game franchise’s 35-year history. The EP will feature five active NFL players including Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, Ray-Ray McCloud, Melvin Ingram and D.J. Chark Jr.
