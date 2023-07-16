Carlos Alcaraz wins third set against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final and leads two sets to one
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz won the third set of the Wimbledon final 6-1 against Novak Djokovic and leads two sets to one. Djokovic won the first set 6-1 and Alcaraz won the second 7-6 (6). Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row. Alcaraz is trying for his first trophy at the All England Club. Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second. There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court. There’s also this: Alcaraz is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking. This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month.
Analysis: Wimbledon's champion says a taste for McDonald's makes her normal. But she's unique
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova says she's “just a normal person” because she likes to eat chocolate and eat McDonald's during a Grand Slam tournament. What she showed by becoming the first unseeded woman to claim the title at the All England Club is that she is unique. She is a 24-year-old lefty from the Czech Republic who missed Wimbledon last year after having two operations on her left wrist. Vondrousova grew up playing on clay at a club in Prague and her first big success was reaching the 2019 French Open final on that surface. She later was the runner-up at the Tokyo Olympics on hard courts. And now she has succeeded on grass.
McIlroy birdies last 2 holes to win Scottish Open, beating MacIntyre by 1 shot
GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally is a winner in Scotland. McIlroy birdied the last two holes in whipping wind for a 68 to beat Robert MacIntyre by one shot in the Scottish Open. They delivered a great finish at The Renaissance Club. MacIntyre hit 3-wood from the rough on the 18th to 4 feet for birdie and a 64. McIlroy birdied the par-3 17th to catch him. And on the final hole, McIlroy hit 2-iron to 10 feet for birdie. The win gives McIlroy a boost going to the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool.
Lionel Messi set to be unveiled by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The stage is set. Lionel Messi is about to meet his new fans at Inter Miami. An event billed as “The Unveil” is Sunday night at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. It’s the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club. A news conference is scheduled for Monday, his first official training session is Tuesday and he could play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.
LeBron James will return to No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he’s coming back in his original uniform number. James will return to No. 23 next season, a move the Los Angeles Lakers revealed Saturday by tweeting a picture of his back with James’ name and number showing on the gold jersey. James has alternated between No. 23 and No. 6 after wearing 23 when he entered the NBA in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was in No. 6 while becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader last season, a number now retired by the league following the death of Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell. James’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN that James decided to make the switch out of respect for Russell.
Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtan hit his major league-leading 33rd homer to key the Angels’ tying rally in the ninth inning, and rookie Trey Cabbage scored on rookie Grae Kessinger’s throwing error in the 10th to end Los Angeles’ wild 13-12 victory over the Houston Astros. The Astros’ rookie shortstop threw wide of first base while attempting to turn an easy inning-ending double play on Taylor Ward’s grounder. Cabbage scored from third in only his second major league game to set off a wild celebration for the Angels, who rallied from a six-run deficit in the seventh and a three-run deficit in the ninth.
Brittney Griner makes an emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 18 points, including two dunks, in her return to the All-Star Game to lead Team Stewart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson. Team Stewart’s Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm broke the All-Star Game scoring record with 31 points. Maya Moore and Kelsey Plum shared the previous record of 30 points. Loyd earned MVP honors for the game. Plum actually tied her own record with 30 points, one of four Aces competing for Team Wilson before Loyd bested it. The 143 points and 270 combined point are All-Star Game records.
Kevin Harvick tries to end NASCAR winless drought at New Hampshire race postponed by rain
LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Rain has postponed the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway until Monday. Kevin Harvick will try to end a long losing streak, which would give him the record for the most wins at New Hampshire and an automatic spot in NASCAR's playoffs. Harvick currently would make the playoffs based on points. The 11 drivers ahead of him in the standings are all 2023 race winners. Harvick is lumbering into New Hampshire on a cold streak, with finishes in the No. 4 Ford of 24th, 29th and 30th over his last three races. Harvick has four career wins at New Hampshire and 60 in the Cup series.
BRITISH OPEN '23: Back to Royal Liverpool with all eyes on McIlroy
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The British Open returns to Royal Liverpool and all eyes are on Rory McIlroy. He has gone nine years since winning his last major. McIlroy came close to ending that drought last month at the U.S. Open and last year at St. Andrews. Padraig Harrington refers to him as a person of interest at the 151st Open because McIlroy seems due. It helps that McIlroy won the last time the British Open was held at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Conditions are favorable for him historically. The forecast for the area just south of Liverpool is for softer conditions than normal.
Kobe Brown shows star power for LA Clippers in Summer League with 35-point performance
Kobe Brown thought he deserved to go higher in the NBA draft and he’s beginning to show why. The final pick in the first round at No. 30 overall, Brown is proving he has a chance to make an impact as a rookie for the Los Angeles Clippers after putting together one of the more complete game lines in Las Vegas. He scored 35 points on seven 3-pointers Friday night to go along with eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Through four games, the Missouri product is averaging 17.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
