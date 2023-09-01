ACC becomes latest super conference, expanding cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
The Atlantic Coast Conference voted to add Stanford, California and SMU to the league next year. The move provides a landing spot for two more schools from the disintegrating Pac-12 and creates a fourth super conference in major college sports. The additions make the ACC the latest power conference to expand its membership and footprint westward. Starting in August 2024, the ACC will increase its number of football schools to 17 and 18 in most other sports. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is now left with just two members, Oregon State and Washington State.
Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then hits grand slam to become 1st 30-HR, 60-SB player
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam on his wedding night to become the first player with 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season, and the Atlanta Braves overcame a pair of Mookie Betts home runs to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7. In a meeting of the top NL MVP contenders, the Braves took a 7-1 lead and hung on when Raisel Iglesias struck out Kiké Hernández with two on for the final out. Acuña got married earlier in the day, then got three hits and helped the major league-best Braves improve to 88-45. He sent a 429-foot shot into the left-field pavilion off Lance Lynn in a six-run second inning for his third career grand slam. Acuña has 36 career homers in August, his most in any month. He stole his 62nd base in the ninth.
US Open players differ on how to approach the stress of a match point. Swing away or stay safe?
NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis players are always dealing with match points and the questions they create, whether on a public court or a Grand Slam stage such as at the U.S. Open. Any tennis contest played to its conclusion ends with at least one match point, where one competitor is a single point from victory and the other is a single point from defeat. The psychology of how to confront those situations — trying to convert a match point or needing to erase one — is a big part of a sport that, unlike soccer, for example, can’t end in a tie, and unlike basketball, say, doesn’t end when time runs out on the clock.
USA Basketball rallies to beat Montenegro 85-73 at the World Cup, reaches quarterfinals
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. got its first real test of the Basketball World Cup and found a way to remain unbeaten. Anthony Edwards scored 17 points, Austin Reaves scored 12, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 and the Americans overcame a halftime deficit to beat Montenegro 85-73 in the second-round opener at the World Cup for both teams. The win combined with Lithuania's win over Greece later Friday put the U.S. in the quarterfinals. Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton each scored 10 for the U.S. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 16 rebounds for Montenegro, which led 39-38 at the half. Kendrick Perry scored 14 for Montenegro.
Ryan Preece cleared to race Darlington after scary Daytona crash last week
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Preece has been cleared to race in the Southern 500 at Darlington after his frightening crash at Daytona a week ago. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver went airborne and rolled over more than 10 times before coming to rest then walked out of his car in good shape. He spent the night at a hospital before being released and now says he's ready to race.
NASCAR playoffs begin with Denny Hamlin ready to shake label as greatest driver without a Cup title
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Only 36 points separate the 16 drivers as NASCAR’s playoffs begin this Sunday at Darlington Raceway in what might be one of the closest fields in the history of this format. After so many near-misses, is it finally Denny Hamlin’s year? He thinks so and begins the 10-race playoff portion of the season ranked third in the standings, just 11 points behind co-leaders William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. The playoff field this year has six drivers who didn't qualify a year ago, and one first-timer in Bubba Wallace. Hamlin has fallen short in five previous chances to win a championship.
Micah Parsons claims the top spot in AP's NFL defensive line rankings
The biggest question when Micah Parsons entered the NFL two years ago was where he was best suited to play. After spending a spectacular rookie season shifting between off-ball linebacker and defensive end, Parsons has found a home as an elite edge rusher and was chosen as the top defensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press. Parsons got five first-place votes and was picked on all nine ballots to come in first ahead of 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald came in third, T.J. Watt was fourth and Myles Garrett fifth.
New general managers Darwitz and Sauvageau head list of Pro Women's Hockey League's six leaders
Retired United States national team captain Natalie Darwitz and former Team Canada coach Daniele Sauvageau head a list of four women and two men named general managers of the newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League’s original six and yet-to-be-named franchises. Darwitz is staying home to oversee the the PWHL’s team in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Sauvageau will be working in familiar surroundings as GM in Montreal, where she established Canada’s first only recognized high performance women’s hockey training center. Rounding out the hirings, are former Hockey Canada executive Gina Kingsbury in Toronto, Michael Hirshfeld in Ottawa, Danielle Marmer in Boston and Pascal Daoust in New York.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Years after assistant coach Joe Kennedy left a Washington state high school football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision. His first game back is Friday. Kennedy’s effort to be rehired became a cultural touchstone, pitting public school employees’ religious liberties against longstanding principles separating church and state and protecting students from religious coercion. Kennedy says he has some anxiety that people are going to be watching for him to pray after Friday's game and he doesn't know how long he'll stick with the coaching job.
Aaron Rodgers' quest to turn Jets into contenders is NFL's top storyline entering the season
The biggest storyline in the first NFL season this century without Tom Brady centers on Aaron Rodgers’ quest to turn the New York Jets into a championship contender. The 39-year-old, four-time NFL MVP left Green Bay for a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season and hasn’t won a Super Bowl since Broadway Joe Namath guaranteed one more than 50 years ago. Rodgers has plenty of talent surrounding him but the Jets play in one of the toughest divisions in the league and a conference loaded with contenders, including the defending Super Bowl champions. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to win consecutive titles since Brady led the New England Patriots to back-to-back rings in 2003-04.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.