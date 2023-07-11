Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 three months after returning from maternity leave. The 28-year-old Ukrainian gave birth to her daughter in October and returned to the WTA tour in April. Swiatek is a four-time major champion. She won the French Open last month but was playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in Saturday's final. Vondrousova beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in another quarterfinal match. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev on Centre Court.
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins human rights case but testosterone rules may remain for years
Champion runner Caster Semenya has won what might turn out to be a landmark legal victory. The European Court of Human Rights has decided she was discriminated against by sports rules that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels if she wants to compete in major competitions. The ruling by the Strasbourg, France-based court questioned the “validity” of the international track regulations in that they infringed Semenya’s human rights. But the ruling came with a major caveat for the 32-year-old Semenya as it didn't immediately result in a suspension of the rules. That might still take years, if it happens at all.
Ousting Norman, giving Woods and McIlroy LIV teams were discussed with PGA Tour, documents show
WASHINGTON (AP) — The negotiators of a business deal between the PGA Tour and the Saudi funders of LIV Golf discussed ousting LIV chief executive Greg Norman and giving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy their own LIV teams. That's according to documents obtained by Congress. Those were among the many proposals to unify golf’s rival factions representatives of the PGA Tour and the Saudi government discussed during their hasty negotiations this spring. The talks culminated in a framework agreement announced last month between the tour and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. A congressional subcommittee released documents detailing the negotiations ahead of a hearing on Tuesday.
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will fight in Saudi Arabia in October
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will fight Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The latest high-profile crossover boxing match between a mixed martial artist and a professional boxer will take place in a regulation ring, with three ringside judges using the 10-point scoring system. The announcement didn’t specify whether the bout will count on the fighters’ professional boxing records or whether Fury’s WBC heavyweight title will be on the line. Fury and Ngannou have talked about a potential meeting for more than a year since Ngannou’s acrimonious departure from the UFC. Fury is 33-0-1 with 24 knockouts. Ngannou will make his professional boxing debut after going 17-3 with 12 knockouts in MMA.
DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook lead a list of remaining NFL free agents ahead of training camp
DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook lead a list of accomplished players who are still available a week before several NFL teams open training camp. Hopkins, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver, became a free agent when Arizona released him in May. He visited the Tennessee Titans and has talked to the New England Patriots. Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back, was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June after six seasons. Cook has plenty of suitors, including his hometown Miami Dolphins. Other free agents include running backs Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt, quarterback Carson Wentz and edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue.
Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners
SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round. Guerrero defeated Julio Rodríguez 21-20 in the semifinals after the Mariners star hit a record 41 in the first round in front of his hometown fans. Batting against Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Guerrero was the last of the four semifinalists to swing and the first of the finalists, setting a final round record for homers to top Pete Alonso’s 23 two years ago. Vladimir Sr. won the 2007 derby.
Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen will start the MLB All-Star Game
SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL. Cole will start for the first time in his sixth All-Star nod. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 innings. Gallen, a 27-year-old right-hander, is 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA, tied for the major league lead in wins. The first-time All-Star has 125 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings. Yankees and Diamondbacks are All-Star starting pitchers for the time since Roger Clemens faced Randy Johnson in the 2001 game at Seattle.
For first time, every player at the Women's World Cup will be paid at least $30K
At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women's World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them. Every player will earn at least $30,000. That’s significant for many of the players, who in some cases don’t have club teams that pay salaries, are semi-pros or even amateurs. FIFA released a report last year that said the average salary for female players globally was $14,000 a year.
World Cup showcases inequity within the women's game
The World Cup always draws attention to the inequities between men’s and women’s soccer. But it also highlights the inequity within the women’s game itself. Teams like the United States and England, with greater support from their federations, enjoy the best that money can buy: Things like sports psychologists, massage therapists and team chefs. Other teams, like Jamaica and South Africa, are uncertain they’ll even get paid. So they’re using social media and collective action to draw attention to their plight.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of NBA star Ja Morant over fight at player's home in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say an arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Davonta Pack has been charged with simple assault stemming from the July 2022 altercation that led to a lawsuit filed against both men by a teenager who has accused them of punching him. Records show the warrant for the 24-year-old Pack was issued Monday. Lawyers representing Morant and Pack in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment on the warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.