Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe
SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe after missing out on Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. He instead plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the stars to have made the move to play in Saudi Arabia.
Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Officials from many of the sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes one year before the Paris Games and nearly a year-and-a-half since the country's invasion of Ukraine. Various governing bodies are increasingly allowing teams of Russians back into Olympic qualifying competitions as neutral competitors without national flags or anthems. Most sports initially barred Russians from competing soon after last year’s full-scale invasion. The International Olympic Committee strongly backs those moves even as the body itself says it hasn’t decided if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus can compete at the Paris Games.
Penalty pain: Players converted just 4 of the first 8 penalty kicks at the Women's World Cup
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — How’s this for a pair of stats? The first eight matches of the Women’s World Cup each included a penalty kick – and the attacking team converted just four times from the spot. Some of the attempts were turned away by goalkeeping heroics, others were clean misses and all four denials had some of the game’s biggest names on the short end. A mere 50% conversion rate, if it continued through the 2023 tournament, would be notably low. Norwegian psychologist Geir Jordet reported a near-80% success rate across 409 chances in top senior international competition in his 2006 research on the penalty kick.
Dare to dive from 27 meters or 90 feet? Impact is like a car crash at 85 kph -- 50 mph
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American Matt Cooper and his Dutch wife Ginni van Katwijk are high divers. They take risks diving off platforms that are taller than many buildings. In the World Aquatics Championships this week, men will dive from heights of 27 meters — that's about 90 feet — and women go from 20 — or 66 feet. Matt says the impact of going off a nine-story building into a tank of water is like a car crash at 85 kph — or 50 mph. Injuries are common as they try to manage the danger and stoke the adrenaline.
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
CHICAGO (AP) — The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a member of the school's volleyball team. The former player on Monday became the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against by the coach for reporting her mistreatment. The player, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, says she was physically harmed to the point of requiring medical attention during a hazing incident in 2021. Also Monday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump is set to announce a lawsuit touted as containing “damning new details” of sexual hazing and abuse in Northwestern's football program.
Harman the hunter bags the biggest trophy of his career at British Open
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — All anyone wanted to know about Brian Harman was his passion for hunting. He got the biggest prize of his career from the links of Royal Liverpool. Harman is the British Open champion who now has people talking about his golf. His putting performance was sublime. His ability to avoid bunkers was key to his victory. Harman says while he loves to work, what matters to him is golf. He won for only the third time in his career. But his performance was one of the best in the British Open. He won by six shots.
Biles, Ledecky, McLaughlin-Levrone all look for Olympic encores in Paris
The city itself will be one of the brightest stars at the Paris Olympics, with ceremonies on the Seine, beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower and a marathon route that passes through Versailles. In the end, though, it will be the 10,000 athletes who will grab the spotlight once the festivities begin one year from Wednesday. Gymnast Simone Biles is on a comeback, Track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone never left. A skateboarder who also likes to surf named Sky Brown is in contention to win gold medals in two events some 9,500 miles apart and Katie Ledecky is still going strong heading into her fourth Olympics. They are among the top athletes to watch next year at the Olympic Games in Paris.
China wins two gold medals at the swimming worlds. Americans finish 1-2 in women’s 200-meter medley
FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — China dominated the second day of the swimming world championships by winning back-to-back gold medals in the first 10 minutes of the session. Zhang Yufei won the women’s 100-meter butterfly and Qin Haiyang went wire-to-wire in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Zhang rallied over the final 15 meters to win in 56.12 seconds. Margaret MacNeil of Canada finished second and Torri Huske of the United States was third two years after placing fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Qin won his race only a few minutes before Zhang’s triumph. Nic Fink of the United States, Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy and Arno Kamming of the Netherlands finished in a three-way tie for second place.
Denny Hamlin courts controversy, counts victories at Pocono after milestone 50th win in Cup
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin became just the 15 driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win 50 races. He also set the track record for wins at Pocono Raceway with seven. Hamlin has three Daytona 500 victories, crown jewel Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500 wins and expansion into team ownership that have him stamped for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Team owner Joe Gibbs said he is working on a new contract that will keep Hamlin with the team beyond this season. Hamlin said he wants to finish his career at JGR.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting well after his Derby win, and Toronto's offense could use a boost
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting just fine after winning the All-Star Home Run Derby. The Toronto slugger went deep Sunday for the fourth time in nine games since the break. That should quell whatever concerns exist about whether the Derby messes with players’ swings. Guerrero has in fact shown more power in the past couple weeks than he was before his big victory in Seattle. Guerrero had only 13 homers in his first 88 games this year and entered the break with a .787 OPS. He’s raised that mark over .800 now.
