AP Top 25 Takeaways: Texas is ready for the SEC, but the SEC doesn't look so tough right now
Texas is ready for the Southeastern Conference. Then again, the SEC doesn’t look so tough right now. In their final season as a member of the Big 12, the No. 11 Longhorns made a statement against Alabama and came away with the biggest victory of Steve Sarkisian’s three seasons as Texas coach. Is Texas back? Who cares. Here’s what’s important: Texas was better than No. 3 Alabama in almost every way in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. That's been a trend in the big, bad SEC. The conference that has dominated college football for more than a decade has started this season 2-6 against other Power Five conferences.
Germany wins Basketball World Cup for 1st time, holds off Serbia 83-77 for gold medal
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — German basketball is having a great summer. Dirk Nowitzki went into the Hall of Fame, and now his homeland stands atop the men’s international basketball world. Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, Franz Wagner added 19 and Germany capped off an unbeaten run through the World Cup by holding off Serbia 83-77 in the final on Sunday night. It was Germany’s first World Cup title. Before now, its top showing in the event was a bronze at Indianapolis in 2002. Aleksa Avramovic scored 21 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 for Serbia, which lost the title game for the second time in the last three tournaments.
Canada holds off US to win bronze at Basketball World Cup in OT, 127-118
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. played the bronze-medal game short-handed, and Canada sent the Americans home from the World Cup empty-handed. Dillon Brooks scored 39 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 points and 12 assists and Canada survived a miracle from Mikal Bridges that forced overtime to medal at a global men’s basketball tournament for the first time in 87 years. It beat the U.S. 127-118 in the third-place game at the World Cup on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers gets 'butterflies,' too. How does the Jets QB handle the pressure of the spotlight?
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he had butterflies before his preseason debut with his new team a few weeks ago. And they’ll be back Monday night when the Jets open the regular season against the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills in front of a home crowd at MetLife Stadium with a primetime audience watching. Even the game’s greatest players have moments when they need to get their emotions in check. Rodgers has learned how to handle pressure during his long NFL career spent largely in the spotlight.
Hook 'em Horns! No. 11 Texas, Ewers pull off 34-24 victory at No. 3 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Quinn Ewers finished what he started last season, passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 11 Texas to a 34-24 victory over third-ranked Alabama on Saturday night in a huge win for a program trying to climb back into national championship contention. The Longhorns delivered the biggest victory under Steve Sarkisian in a game that slipped away last season after a red-hot Ewers exited with a first-quarter shoulder injury. He was back and with another big weapon in Adonai Mitchell. This amounted to a welcome-to-the-Southeastern Conference moment for a program set to join Alabama & Co. next season.
Shedeur Sanders, No. 22 Colorado beat Nebraska 36-14 in sold out home debut for Deion Sanders
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska 36-14 in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field. Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance moves his dad made famous during his playing days. The 2-0 Buffaloes needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. Matt Rhule is still looking for his first win at Nebraska
Caleb Williams propels No. 6 USC to a 49-point first half in a 56-10 victory over Stanford
LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California routed Stanford 56-10 in this century-old rivalry’s final chapter for the foreseeable future. Caleb Williams passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score while playing only the first half, and Zachariah Branch returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. The Trojans racked up 433 yards of offense and seven touchdowns by seven players while building a 49-3 halftime lead — the third-largest in Pac-12 history. USC generously used backups in the second half of their blowout of the Cardinal, who lost for the first time under new coach Troy Taylor.
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet again in the US Open men's final
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will meet again to determine the U.S. Open men’s champion. Their match Sunday afternoon is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won that day for his lone Grand Slam title. The 27-year-old from Russia also denied Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic has gone on to win two more major titles this year, at the Australian Open and French Open, to raise his career total to 23. That is the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis history and ties Serena Williams for the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has won her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by coming back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the U.S. Open final. Gauff was spurred on Saturday by a raucous partisan crowd that was loud from start to finish. Gauff is the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. This is the sort of triumph that has been expected of Gauff ever since she burst onto the scene when she was 15 and became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history. Gauff stretched her winning streak to a career-best 12 matches.
Presidents Biden, Obama, Clinton congratulate Coco Gauff on her US Open tennis title
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title, less than two weeks after attending her first comeback of the tournament. After Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the 19-year-old American’s first Grand Slam title. Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were in Arthur Ashe Stadium on opening night, when Gauff rallied for a victory before a tribute honoring Billie Jean King. President Joe Biden, both Obamas, King and former President Bill Clinton were among those praising Gauff with messages.
